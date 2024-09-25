Connect with us

NGAOs to spearhead UHC registration, Kindiki Says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said that the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) will play leading role in ensuring the successful implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kindiki highlighted the vast network and grassroots reach of NGAOs as vital for mobilizing citizens to register for the UHC program.

With a well-established presence across all the 47 counties, CS Kindiki pointed out that NGAOs are critical players for the success of UHC rollout.

“NGAOs will play a key role in mobilizing citizens to register for UHC, much like they were pivotal in the registration of farmers for the subsidized fertilizer program,”he said.

He was speaking during a UHC collaborative meeting between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Ministry of Health at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to UHC, which he described as one of the five key pillars of President William Ruto’s government.

The Interior CS pointed out that although past administrations have struggled to implement the program, the necessary legal framework is now in place to deliver UHC effectively.

“I am persuaded beyond any doubt that the administration of President William Ruto will deliver the UHC. The necessary legal framework is in place, and we are at a good point to implement the UHC,” the CS stated.

He added that NGAOs are well-equipped to handle the task and that the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has been entrusted with coordinating government efforts to achieve UHC under Executive Order No. 1 of 2023.

“There is no other government machinery that can deliver the UHC efficiently, effectively, and at minimal cost,” said Kindiki.

He lauded NGAOs for their successful coordination of the registration of 6.5 million farmers in just two weeks for the subsidized fertilizer program, citing it as evidence of their capability to deliver on the UHC initiative.

Kindiki said that the government targets to register 12 million households and assured Kenyans that the target will be met.

Already 1.6 million people have been registered.

“The exercise will be seamless, and we are ready to deliver in the UHC registration effectively and at minimal cost,” Kindiki assured.
Present in the event was Health CS Deborah Barasa, Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Health CS Harry Kimtai, Director General for Health Patrick Amoth and President Ruto’s Economic advisor David Ndii

