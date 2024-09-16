Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NGAOs to play crucial role in Nairobi River Basin restoration program

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will play a crucial role in the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin in a government programme that begins on October 1, President William Ruto has said.

In the initiative called Climate WorX, the government is committed to ensuring that the Nairobi River becomes a commercial and recreational asset.

He noted that it will boost the city’s reputation as the country’s capital and the global environmental capital, being the host of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

“Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya and host of UNEP, cannot have Nairobi River in its current state. The pollution of Nairobi River cannot represent the face of Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto spoke during a meeting with National Government Administration Officers from Nairobi County at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale and Justin Muturi.

The President asked the officials to support the government in addressing environmental challenges facing the city and the country.

The President urged the officials to ensure that the Climate WorX programme runs smoothly, free of parochial politics, tribalism and corruption.

He tasked them with ensuring that the programme is fair and benefits as many young people in the city as possible.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President said the Climate WorX programme will be rolled out in the other cities of Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret. Later, it will be extended to all the counties.

The programme, he explained, aligns with the country’s climate action plan, stressing that climate change is a reality.

“Climate change is no longer a myth; it is an existential threat to humanity,” he added.

President Ruto said the activities of the programme will include environmental conservation projects such as tree planting, road construction, affordable housing, solid waste management and public education.

The President appealed to Kenyans to stop facilitating corruption by offering bribes and to report any public servant who requests one.

“If you agree to pay for a government service that is free, you are more guilty than the person asking for the bribe,” he said.

He pointed out that the government will ensure National Government Administration Officers have the enforcement capacity to help combat crime at the grassroots level.

“This will help us eradicate crime in our villages,” he said.

The President said members of the National Government Administration have been instrumental in the delivery of government services, citing their role in registering farmers during the roll-out of the Subsidised Fertiliser Programme.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that work which would have taken one year and cost billions was completed in just two weeks, saving both time and funds.

The President also commended their contribution to the Community Health Promoters programme, which has revolutionised healthcare delivery in the country.

“Let us know where there are gaps in the CHP programme so we can ensure all citizens are served,” he said.

President Ruto urged the officers to deal firmly with drug abuse and alcoholism in their respective areas.

The President said the Affordable Housing Programme is a timely and necessary initiative that will help eradicate slums.

“We will transform slums into estates,” he said.

Mr Gachagua urged the officers to take the environmental conservation responsibility assigned by President Ruto seriously and ensure its success.

“If the President has come to talk to you about environmental conservation, it means it is important to this government,” he said.

Mr Duale said the government will deal decisively with institutions that are polluting the Nairobi River, stating that the polluters are known.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr Kindiki said the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin should not be politicised, noting that the project is not only environmental, but also a security measure.

“We are doing this not for politics, but for the sake of the country and for present and future generations,” he said.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders formation of sub-counties in each constituency

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has announced that every constituency in Nairobi will have a sub-county office to improve the management...

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints committee to review University Funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has appointed National working Committee to review the new University funding model that has sparked Nationwide...

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 1.2mn registered for SHA ahead of Oct 1 rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says over 1.2 million people have so far voluntarily registered for the Social Health Authority...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome condemns withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security after IG Masengeli sentencing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the withdrawal of Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s security after he handed acting Inspector General...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dagoretti High School closed indefinitely after students unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Dagoretti High School has been closed indefinitely following student unrest where 11 injured in a fight after a basketball...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tension at Dagoretti High School after 11 injured in student fight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Tension is high at the Dagoretti High School in Nairobi after eleven students were injured in a fight over...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What awaits MPs as they resume sittings tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Full in-tray awaits Members of Parliament as they resume sittings tomorrow after a three-week recess including the reconstitution of...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital says operations uninterrupted despite impending doctors strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Nairobi hospital says its operations are going on smoothly even as it dismissed reports of an impending strike by...

6 hours ago