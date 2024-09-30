NCIC summons Tana River MP, MCA for incitement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned two Tana River leaders for inciting members of the public, saying it is Ethnic Contempt.

In a statement on Monday, NCIC has summoned Bangale Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Jibri Moahamud Farah and MP Galole Constituency Hiribae Said Buya.

MCA Farah has been summoned for inciting residents of Katumba area in Kitui county against construction of a police station in the area.

MP Buya summoned for inciting residents of His constituency to destroy Kanokaliti Police station in Kitui south.

“This statement are reports to have incited feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination among residents living along the border of Kitui and Tana River counties,” read the statement.

The duo has ordered to appear before NCIC offices on tomorrow to assist commission with the afro mentioned ongoing investigations.

“Take further notice that in pursuant to section 29 of the NCIC Act, that summons issued by the commission must be obeyed as if such summons were issued by the High court,” read the statement.

The commission says failure to appear to the commission at the mentioned dae and time and place will be an offence as provided by Section 63 of the NCIC Act.

