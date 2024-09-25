Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly, Senate to form team to unlock Mung Beans Bills impasse

The Bill was passed in the Senate and referred to the National Assembly on 21st February 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The National Assembly has rejected the Mung Beans Bill, (Senate Bill No. 13 of 2022) at the second reading stage.

The Mung Beans Bill, 2022, co-sponsored by Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu in the National Assembly and originally sponsored by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua in the Senate was published on 30th December 2022 and was read for the First Time in the Senate on 15th February 2023.

The Bill was passed in the Senate and referred to the National Assembly on 21st February 2024.

The Mung Beans Bill, 2022 seeks to facilitate and develop a framework that will regulate and promote the mung bean industry in Kenya, ensuring that it thrives both locally and internationally.

The Bill also seeks to promote the use of Mung Beans by the National and County Governments in the implementation of feeding programmes and to facilitate the introduction of modern Mung beans farming techniques and general modernization of the Mung bean industry for cost control and productivity improvement.

Following rejection of the Mung Beans Bill, 2022 by the National Assembly, the Bill will be committed to a mediation committee.

The Speakers of National Assembly and the Senate will appoint an equal number of Members to a mediation committee to consider an agreed version of the Bill and communicate the decision to the other House in line with Article 113 of the Constitution.

The mediation committee has thirty (30) days to develop the mediated version of the Bill.

Upon development of an mediated version of the Bill, the Mediation Committee will table in both Houses a Report on its consideration of the Bill and the mediated version of the Bill thereof for consideration by both Houses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If both Houses approve the Report of the mediation committee and the mediated version of the Bill, the Bill is deemed to have been passed.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Trailblazer Justice Alouch lands RFH Healthcare partnership for bio-documentary production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch has expressed optimism that an upcoming documentary detailing her life and illustrious career as one...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs eject KRA boss over late submissions in tax loss probe

The two firms reportedly evaded taxes through misdeclaration of palm oil cargo shipped into the country.

37 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi Defends JKIA Takeover Amid Public Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 24-National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended the potential takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) through Public Private Partnership...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto changes tune on Ford Foundation, showers it with praises for role in safeguarding democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – President William Ruto on Monday held high-level talks with the President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker in New...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo calls for collaboration between govt, private sector to strengthen cyber security capabilities

Omollo who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee emphasized the need for a unified national approach to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki calls for unity amid rising political tension, urges leaders to focus on development

Kindiki emphasized the need for leaders to focus on development rather than engage in early campaigning.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI summons Mombasa county officials over blogger’s abduction, sexual assault

The DCI wants the county officials to shed light on their role in the blogger's kidnapping and abuse.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 students arrested over fire incident at Hospital Hill School

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Six students have been arrested over a fire incident at the Hospital Hill School in Nairobi. According to police,...

22 hours ago