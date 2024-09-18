National Assembly approves nomination of Kanja as IG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – President William Ruto’s nominee for the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja now awaits swearing in after parliament unanimously approved his nomination.

Legislators showered accolades on the nominee saying he is an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, implored Kanja to ensure the welfare of the police officers are prioritized hinged on the reforms of Former Chief Justice David Maraga taskforce.

“These officers operate under very horrifying conditions. The matter has been discussed for decades but nothing tangible is seen to happen. The new IG now has a chance to make the changes,” Junet said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asked Kanja to enhance the rule of law once he takes helm of the slot by abhorring impunity to the rule of law and the constitution.

“This nominee is being nominated as the Inspector General at a very difficult time when the police service is under a microscope. It’s under the microscope for various reasons. First of all for impunity, it is a time that the acting IG is demonstrating absolute impunity against the court,”

“It is at a time the acting IG is demonstrating impunity by withdrawing body guards of a judge because of the orders that they perceive to be adverse,” noted Amollo.

Debate over Kanja’s age who is currently 61 years unfolded on the floor of the house with Minority Whip Sylvanus Osoro defended him saying the 60-year requirement only applies to public servants and not to State officers.

“Kanja is coming as a state officer and not a public servant, that matter is settled and should not form a debate over the nominee’s age,” Osoro explained.

Last month the National Assembly’s National Administration and Internal Security and Senates’ National Security committee approved Douglas Kanja to be the next Inspector General of Police.

The joint committee of National Assembly Administration and Internal Security and Senate Internal Security, Defence and Foreign Relations vetted and approved Kanja.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo who chairs the Senate Internal Security and Defence Committee moved the motion which was unanimously endorsed by senators.

“Committees having considered the suitability, competence, experience and integrity of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW following the approval process, and taking into account its observations and findings,” he stated.

“And pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7F), the National Police Service Act, (Cap. 84), the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Senate Standing Orders, recommend that Parliament approves the nomination of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW for appointment as the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

Supporting the motion,Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni urged Kanja to curtail the impunity by police officers hiding their faces while arresting suspects saying its against the law.

“Why should the police arrest people while hiding their faces? Are they thugs? Anybody arresting me, I should be able to know who that person is, I should have a right to inform my lawyer. I want Kenyans to be arrested the way Senator Mandago was arrested,”he said.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige emphasized since the Inspector General nominee promised to enhance the rule law,the security agencies should move away from excessive use of force during protests.

“I hope the new IG will take note of the court ruling that has pronounced itself clearly about using live bullets, about police in civilian clothing and masked officers. These kind of things cannot continue in the Republic of Kenya, we’re not a banana republic and I hope this will be prioritized by the new IG,”Asige stated.

