Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Douglas Kanja appears before a joint parliamentary committee considering his nomination as Inspector General of Police/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly approves nomination of Kanja as IG

Legislators showered accolades on Kanja describing him as an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – President William Ruto’s nominee for the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja now awaits swearing in after parliament unanimously approved his nomination.

Legislators showered accolades on the nominee saying he is an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, implored Kanja to ensure the welfare of the police officers are prioritized hinged on the reforms of Former Chief Justice David Maraga taskforce.

“These officers operate under very horrifying conditions. The matter has been discussed for decades but nothing tangible is seen to happen. The new IG now has a chance to make the changes,” Junet said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asked Kanja to enhance the rule of law once he takes helm of the slot by abhorring impunity to the rule of law and the constitution.

“This nominee is being nominated as the Inspector General at a very difficult time when the police service is under a microscope. It’s under the microscope for various reasons. First of all for impunity, it is a time that the acting IG is demonstrating absolute impunity against the court,”

“It is at a time the acting IG is demonstrating impunity by withdrawing body guards of a judge because of the orders that they perceive to be adverse,” noted Amollo.

Debate over Kanja’s age who is currently 61 years unfolded on the floor of the house with Minority Whip Sylvanus Osoro defended him saying the 60-year requirement only applies to public servants and not to State officers.

“Kanja is coming as a state officer and not a public servant, that matter is settled and should not form a debate over the nominee’s age,” Osoro explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last month the National Assembly’s National Administration and Internal Security and Senates’ National Security committee approved Douglas Kanja to be the next Inspector General of Police.

The joint committee of National Assembly Administration and Internal Security and Senate Internal Security, Defence and Foreign Relations vetted and approved Kanja.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo who chairs the Senate Internal Security and Defence Committee moved the motion which was unanimously endorsed by senators.

“Committees having considered the suitability, competence, experience and integrity of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW following the approval process, and taking into account its observations and findings,” he stated.

“And pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7F), the National Police Service Act, (Cap. 84), the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Senate Standing Orders, recommend that Parliament approves the nomination of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW for appointment as the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

Supporting the motion,Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni urged Kanja to curtail the impunity by police officers hiding their faces while arresting suspects saying its against the law.

“Why should the police arrest people while hiding their faces? Are they thugs? Anybody arresting me, I should be able to know who that person is, I should have a right to inform my lawyer. I want Kenyans to be arrested the way Senator Mandago was arrested,”he said.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige emphasized since the Inspector General nominee promised to enhance the rule law,the security agencies should move away from excessive use of force during protests.

“I hope the new IG will take note of the court ruling that has pronounced itself clearly about using live bullets, about police in civilian clothing and masked officers. These kind of things cannot continue in the Republic of Kenya, we’re not a banana republic and I hope this will be prioritized by the new IG,”Asige stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja asks African countries to secure, invest in children’s Future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has asked the African countries across the continent to secure and make meaningful investments in...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital to be delinked from KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President William Ruto has announced that Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital, an annex of Kenyatta National Hospital, will be upgraded...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEPROBA, AFA-Coffee Directorate sign pact to Promote Kenya’s coffee exports

AFA Director General Dr. Bruno Linyiru with KEPROBA CEO Floice Mukabana after inking the deal.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UASU, KUSU go on strike over delayed salaries, medical cover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – University staff members under the Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Universities Staff Union have kicked off a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor Njuki calls for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Council of Governors Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki has called for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration. This...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Judiciary, NPS to work together, calls for respect of independent institutions

His remarks come in the wake of tensions between the Judiciary and the National Police Service following the withdrawal of the security detail assigned...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to spend Sh106bn to implement Maraga taskforce reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The government will spend Sh106 billion to implement various reforms  recommended by the David Maraga led taskforce on terms...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mama Haki Foundation powers Coast Empowerment Summit in Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 18 – In a bold move set to impact women in Mombasa County, the Mama Haki Foundation has embarked on the...

3 hours ago