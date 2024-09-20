Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok’s Ntutu Highest-Rated First-Time Governor in latest Politrack survey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narok County’s Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has emerged as the highest-rated first-term governor with a 78.6% approval rating, according to a new survey conducted by Politrack.

Politrack’s survey shed light on the varying public perceptions of county leadership, with transparency, revenue collection, and planning compliance emerging as key benchmarks for success.

The survey, which assessed approval ratings across 28 counties with first-time governors, ranked top performers based on key factors such as satisfaction with governance, the proportion of Own Source Revenue (OSR) generated, the implementation of automated revenue collection systems, and compliance with county planning guidelines outlined in the County Governments Act of 2012.

“The survey’s execution was driven by the need to provide insights into the current political landscape and gauge the popularity of these new county leaders from the perspective of public perception,” read the report in part.

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa followed closely behind Ole Ntutu with a 75.4% approval rating, while Uasin Gishu County’s Jonathan Bii ranked third at 72.1%.

Among female governors, Gladys Wanga of Homabay County stood out with a 70.1% approval rating, recognized for her leadership in revenue transparency. Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti secured a 68.4% rating, placing her within the top five performers.

On the other end, Nyandarua County’s Governor Badilisha Kiarie received the lowest rating at 36.9%, with poor transparency scores being cited as a significant factor.

Andrew Mwadime of Taita Taveta (37.2%) and Susan Kihika of Nakuru County (37.3%) were also ranked among the least popular governors, with constituents expressing dissatisfaction with their leadership.

