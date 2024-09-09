Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru Girls High School engages police security after arson attempt

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – The management of Nakuru Girls High School has engaged a 24 hour police surveillance following an arson attempt at the institution.

In a letter to parents, the School Principal, Rose Mejo, the attempt was in Sunday night were unknown people doused a heap of bedsheets with strongly smelling chemical.

“Dear Parents and guradians, we wish to brief you on an incident at the school last night after preps when girls in one if the domitories discovered a heap of bedsheets doused in a pungent chemical,” read part of the letter.

She added that the was an attempt to torch the bedsheets but they did not catch fire.

“The school administration reported the matter to Teachers Estate Police Station and the police moved in immediately and kept vigil until this morning,” she said.

While reassuring parents of their children’s safety at the school, Mejo said police were investigating those involved in the motive.

This happened only two days after a fire at Endarasha Hillside Academy on Thursday night, last week left 21 pupils dead and more than 60 others still missing.

Cases of un-ease and indiscipline among secondary schools have been reported as teachers under Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) continue their nationwide strike.

The un-ease has been blamed on idleness and several boarding secondary schools in Nakuru among the Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School have sent their learners home.

Day schools have also reported low students turn-out since schools reopened for the third term on August 26 as learners choose to stay away.

