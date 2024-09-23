Nairobi UDA MCAs urge President Ruto to calm rising political temperatures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi have petitioned President William Ruto to address the rising political temperatures in the party.

Speaking during a press conference Monday, the MCAs indicated that this risks derailing development.

Led by Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu, the MCAs called for a truce between the allies of President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, urging both leaders to restore order.

He emphasized that Nairobi, as a cosmopolitan city, bears the political brunt of these tensions.

Kiragu also referenced the 2023 Azimio protests and the 2024 Gen Z protests, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

