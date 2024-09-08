Traffic Chaos as Major Nairobi Roads Shut for City Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Motorists in Nairobi were on Sunday advised to adhere to traffic signs and directions from Police and Traffic Marshals due to road closures for the 2024 Nairobi City Marathon.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Moja Expressway Company announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Expressway between James Gichuru Road and the entrance to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Other affected roads include parts of Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Harry Thuku Road, University Way, Koinange Street, and Bunyala Road.

KeNHA has confirmed that the roads will be periodically reopened by 2 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid disruptions, particularly those intending to use University Way, who are encouraged to opt for Kenyatta and Moi Avenues, as well as Murang’a Road.

Drivers on Uhuru Highway, Koinange Street, and Harry Thuku Road will be redirected through the Nairobi Ring-Road Networks via Westlands, Ngara, and the Ring Road to Eastlands.

