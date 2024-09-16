Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Nairobi Hospital.

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital says operations uninterrupted despite impending doctors strike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Nairobi hospital says its operations are going on smoothly even as it dismissed reports of an impending strike by doctors who had stated that there will be no patient admissions from today.

In a statement, the institution urged its partners and stakeholders to ignore reports about the industrial action.

In a notice through the Admitting Staff Association, the doctors said they will not make new admissions.

While issuing the strike notice, the doctors, however, said that they will attend to patients in the wards, their private clinics and emergency cases only.

According to the doctors, the strike is part of their efforts to force the Nairobi Hospital Board of Management to resign.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mt. Kenya Is Watching, Gachagua Says Amid Rising Political Tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned critics of the Mt. Kenya region, warning them not to misinterpret the community’s...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Urges Priority for IEBC Reconstitution as National Assembly Resumes

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – As the National Assembly resumes on Tuesday after a month-long recess, Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for the urgent...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Says First Recruitment for Kenyans to Work in Germany on Sep 27

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has announced that the first recruitment of Kenyans for skilled labour migration to Germany will take...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Calls for Immediate Halt to JKIA Takeover Deal with Adani

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15-Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has joined the opposition against the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Holding...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Germany Refutes Claims of 250,000 Job Opportunities for Kenyans Under New Labour Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Germany’s Federal Ministry of Interior and Community has dismissed reports claiming that the country signed a labor agreement with...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police assure public of security amid U.S, U.K terror alerts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Police have assured the public of sufficient security following terror alerts issued by the U.S. and U.K. embassies in...

24 hours ago

Capital Health

KEMRI researchers cite funding gaps in sickle cell fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Researchers at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have revealed that lack of sustainable funding for both research initiatives and...

1 day ago

Kenya

Women urged to seek economic empowerment to curb gender violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto’s Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai has challenged women to secure economic empowerment to end gender-based...

1 day ago