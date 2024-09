0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Expressway to Close for Nairobi City Marathon

Nairobi, Sep 7, 2024 – The Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from 9:30 PM on Saturday until 4 PM the following day to facilitate the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon.

Moja Expressway Company, which manages the road, announced that normal operations will resume in due course.

Motorists who frequently use the Expressway are urged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid disruptions.

About The Author