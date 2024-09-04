Nairobi CBD set for major overhaul under Sakaja’s New Initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced an ambitious Central Business District (CBD) revitalization program aimed at giving the city center a much-needed facelift.

The announcement came during a pivotal entry audit meeting with the county executive and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General.

Governor Sakaja highlighted that the county had achieved a record revenue collection of Sh12.8 billion, which will be instrumental in funding the CBD restoration project.

“We will embark on restoring the CBD, starting with the installation of strategically placed dustbins to ensure cleanliness,” the Governor stated.

He assured that the project would be implemented within the 2024/2025 financial year.

In addition to the installation of dustbins, Governor Sakaja emphasized that all roads within the CBD requiring tarmacking have been included in the restoration plans.

“We will ensure that our roads within the CBD are made, providing a better Nairobi for all road users to enjoy. We have to make it work,” he asserted.

The Governor also announced plans to install streetlights in areas currently lacking proper lighting, particularly focusing on dark spots that pose security risks.

“We need to restore the city as a capital city and bring back the glory it deserves,” said the Governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Governor Sakaja reassured the representatives from the Auditor General’s office that all projects would be carried out in strict accordance with the law, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the restoration process.

About The Author