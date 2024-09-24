Connect with us

NACADA warns social media influencers against promoting substance abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 24 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is warning social media influencers and content creators against promoting drug and substance use online.

According to the authority’s Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, the increasing trend directed at young audiences poses a significant threat to the fight against alcohol and drug abuse.

Omerikwa stated that this trend is undermining the efforts to protect vulnerable groups, especially children, from these harmful influences.

“Parents and guardians to monitor the content their children are being exposed to in social media platforms as it often lacks adequate safeguards,” he said.

He pointed out that the Kenya’s Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 1994, promoting, advertising, or encouraging drug use is illegal and punishable by law.

He stated that this undermines the efforts to protect vulnerable groups, especially children from such harmful influences.

NACADA is further encouraging parents and guardians to closely monitor the content their children are exposed to online.

The Authority communicated that parents should exercise control by enabling parental control settings and educating children about the dangers of drug use.

