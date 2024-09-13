Muthurwa, Marikiti traders endorse Kangundo market relocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — In a move aimed at decongesting Nairobi’s bustling markets, traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti markets dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples have agreed to relocate to Kangundo Market.

The decision follows a meeting Friday morning with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Sakaja and attended by Nairobi Regional Police Boss Adamson Bungei, resulted in an agreement with Wakulima Market Chairperson Paul Maina, also known as Tonnie.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious, modern environment.

“After discussions with the Governor, we are convinced that we will benefit more from Kangundo Market. It is modern, with space for over 5,000 traders, and we are ready for a smooth transition,” said Paul Maina.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that the move is essential for restoring order in the city.

He noted that both Muthurwa and Marikiti markets have become overcrowded, with three times the intended capacity of 1,200 traders.

“We mean well and cannot allow our people to suffer. This move will ensure that traders have a better space for improved services,” said Governor Sakaja.

Fee waiver

To ease the transition, Governor Sakaja also announced a two-month waiver on cess payments, typically collected by the county from traders.

“We understand that moving your businesses will cause disruption, so for the next two months, you won’t pay anything,” the Governor confirmed.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei reassured traders about their safety during the transition, affirming that security measures would be in place.

“Our core mandate is to provide security, and we will ensure that you are safe,” said Bungei.

Kangundo Market, the traders’ new location, can accommodate 5,000 traders and offers 4,000 parking slots. It is strategically located at the junction of major highways leading to the airport and the city center, making it a prime location for business expansion.

