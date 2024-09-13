Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The meeting, chaired by Governor Sakaja and attended by Nairobi Regional Police Boss Adamson Bungei, resulted in an agreement with Wakulima Market Chairperson Paul Maina, also known as Tonnie/City Hall

County News

Muthurwa, Marikiti traders endorse Kangundo market relocation

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious, modern environment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — In a move aimed at decongesting Nairobi’s bustling markets, traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti markets dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples have agreed to relocate to Kangundo Market.

The decision follows a meeting Friday morning with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Sakaja and attended by Nairobi Regional Police Boss Adamson Bungei, resulted in an agreement with Wakulima Market Chairperson Paul Maina, also known as Tonnie.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to reduce overcrowding in the city and provide traders with a more spacious, modern environment.

“After discussions with the Governor, we are convinced that we will benefit more from Kangundo Market. It is modern, with space for over 5,000 traders, and we are ready for a smooth transition,” said Paul Maina.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that the move is essential for restoring order in the city.

He noted that both Muthurwa and Marikiti markets have become overcrowded, with three times the intended capacity of 1,200 traders.

“We mean well and cannot allow our people to suffer. This move will ensure that traders have a better space for improved services,” said Governor Sakaja.

Fee waiver

To ease the transition, Governor Sakaja also announced a two-month waiver on cess payments, typically collected by the county from traders.

“We understand that moving your businesses will cause disruption, so for the next two months, you won’t pay anything,” the Governor confirmed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei reassured traders about their safety during the transition, affirming that security measures would be in place.

“Our core mandate is to provide security, and we will ensure that you are safe,” said Bungei.

Kangundo Market, the traders’ new location, can accommodate 5,000 traders and offers 4,000 parking slots. It is strategically located at the junction of major highways leading to the airport and the city center, making it a prime location for business expansion.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja to appoint 11 Level 4 hospital CEOs as City Hall cascades Level 5 model

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

3 days ago

County News

City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

August 19, 2024

CITY HALL

Procurement for Toi market perimeter wall underway: City Hall

Wangui emphasized Governor Sakaja's commitment to fortify the market with a perimeter wall in a bid to enhance security by keeping off arsonists.

August 14, 2024

County News

Toi traders begin reconstruction efforts following aid by Sakaja

Toi, which has experienced five significant fires since 2002, has been a challenging marketplace for traders like Tobi Naloba, who sells clothing for mothers...

August 14, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja pledges perimeter wall around Toi, bids revocation of fake titles

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

August 11, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024

CITY HALL

7 additional Dishi Na County kitchens on track ahead of third term: Sakaja

The construction of additional kitchens, City Hall said, highlights the county's commitment to eradicating hunger among school children.

July 31, 2024

CITY HALL

City Hall’s youngest executive sights staff welfare, customer satisfaction in health reform plan

Suzanne Silantoi, named Health CECM in the City Hall Cabinet in July 2023 at the age of 29, says effective delivery of healthcare requires...

July 30, 2024