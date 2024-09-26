Connect with us

Mudavadi urges UN Security Council to Extend Kenya’s peace mission in Haiti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 26 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the United Nation Security council to extend the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti for another one year.

Mudavadi promised that this would enable the complete deployment of Kenya led officers to the MSS Mission in the much-troubled Caribbean nation.

 He pointed out that there is a limit to what can be accomplished by the mission Since only 410 out of the 2,500 officers have so far been deployed.

 “I emphasized that with only 410 officers currently deployed out of the planned 2,500, there is a limit to what can be achieved. I called on the Security Council to consider extending the Mission for another year, enabling the full deployment necessary to accomplish its mandate,” he urged.

Mudavadi however commended efforts of the 410 dedicated officers of the MSS Mission focusing on restoring Security in Haiti in collaboration with the Haiti National Police (HNP) stating that they have made good progress in securing the Country’s critical infrastructure, including the international airport, the national hospital, and the main seaport in Port-au-Prince.

“In its first 100 days, the Mission has made significant strides in securing critical infrastructure. These efforts have been instrumental in enhancing public safety and stability,” he said  

The Officers have been conducting Joint patrols with the Haitian National Police in key areas of Port-au-Prince, including downtown, which has significantly bolstered the protection of civilians.

The Prime CS further urged the United Nation Security Council to explore innovative approaches for the United Nations to provide the essential resources required to sustain and build upon the progress made by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission.

He stated that the Mission has played a crucial role in clearing roadblocks and opening access routes, thereby facilitating a smoother flow of humanitarian aid to those in need.

“Their actions have exemplified that this is indeed a “Mission Possible,” conducted with the highest standards of transparency and integrity,” he said.

Kenya pledged to send 600 more police officers to Haiti in the coming weeks to help fight gangs controlling much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and nearby areas.

During his recent visit to Haiti President William Ruto said he supported turning the current Kenya-led security mission into a full United Nations peacekeeping operation.

“There are many people who thought Haiti was mission impossible, but today they have changed their minds because of the progress you have made. Our next batch, an additional 600, is undergoing redeployment training. We will be mission-ready in a few weeks’ time and look forward to the requisite support to enable their deployment,” he said.

The UN Security Council is due to meet by the end of the month to decide whether to renew Kenya’s current mandate for another period of 12 months, paving the way for a full UN mission in 2025.

