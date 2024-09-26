MPs raise concerns over Sh104.8bn Healthcare IT system

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 2 6 – Legislators have raised eyebrows on the planned rolled out of the Sh104.8 billion Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System (IHTS).

The system,is a key component of the Universal Health Program, is set to be implemented over a 12-year period with Safricom PLC as the lead partner in the consortium responsible for the project.

The concern however is Safaricom’s role in leading the consortium despite what it termed its limited stake in the project at approximately 13 percent.

National Assembly Health Committee chairperson Robert Pukose queried whether the telecommunication power house was only included in the deal so as to boost the credibility of its consortium partners.

“Although Safaricom PLC’s role appears minimal, it seems to serve as the public face of the project, potentially masking the inexperience of its partners,” Pukose said.

The consortium, which includes Apeiro Limited and Konvergenz Network Solutions Limited, have been single sourced to facilitate the deployment of the IHTS.

The procurement was conducted under the Specially Permitted Procurement Procedure (SPPP) and involves the development of a comprehensive digital healthcare platform.

It however emerged before the house team that they

lacked experience in managing large-scale healthcare IT systems.

The house team raised issues of potential corruption, when it comes to single-sourcing of digital health system provider due to lack of public participation in the process.

“…From what we’ve seen, this looks like fraud in the making. That’s why we need full transparency before we make any decisions,” said Pukose.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi highlighted that the office of the Attorney General was not involved which is unconstitutional.

“The Health CS did not inform the relevant authorities about this contract in line with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act,”said Kibagendi.

Kisumu Central MP, Joshua Oron pushed for the halt of the procurement process until the principle of the law is followed.

, “Is it possible that this process is halted before it proceeds? As leaders we support the launch of the Social Health Authority (SHA), but it should continue using the existing system until the proper procedures are followed,”Oron said.

Preliminary investigation show that the Ministry of Health had bypassed procurement laws as demonstrated by the awarding of the contract “to companies with no prior experience in implementing social health authority systems.”

Further,the companies were recently registered in Kenya which raised more concerns.

The house team called on the office of the Attorney General not to approve the contract with CSs ministry of Health and Treasury to appear before the team on Monday to shed more light on the issues.

The Endebess MP demanded answers on why the existing National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) IT system was bypassed yet it was functional.

The new system is said to have performed poorly in trials in Tharaka Nithi and Marsabit Counties.

“It is not clear to us why the Ministry is insistent on replacing a system that has been working. Instead, they should be focusing on enhancing the current NHIF system so that it can include all registered members,” he remarked.

Seme MP James Nyikal, questioned the necessity of a new IT system reiterating that the NHIF one was still operational.

“We need to understand why this new system is necessary, who will fund it, and whether funds collected through Social Health Insurance will be diverted for this purpose,” he submitted.

