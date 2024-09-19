Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs probe Sh29.8mn Moi University gate in details unearthed by audit report

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Details disclosed before the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education have revealed how Moi University spent a whooping Sh29.8 million to build the university gate.

The revelation unearthed in the auditor general report showed the institution management initially had a Sh4.8 million budget but it was demolished because the gate was on a road reserve.

The University led by the Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei then allocated Sh25 million to build a new gate in a different location raising concerns from the Auditor General.

 “We were forced to abandon the first project because we were advised by Kenya Rural Boards Authority KERRA that the gate was on a road reserve,” VC Kosgei told MPs.

MPs questioned why the university allocated the colossal amounts on building a university gate yet it was facing other pressing needs in the higher learning institution including delayed salaries for staff.

“You build a gate of Sh24 million, and yet you are insolvent? What is on this gate, is it a storied gate?” the committee chair Wanami Wamboka posed.

Rivatex loan

The committee is also  investigating circumstances under which Rivatex was extended a Sh3 billion loan from Exim Bank following revelations that Moi University acquired the textile company at Sh600 million.

Treasury took the loan to upgrade the facility with modern equipment following details that the varsity would repay the loan which is maturing next year.

A crisis is looming as Rivatex has been making losses after it posted a Sh300 million loss in the year to June 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “Your core mandate is education but you detour and invest in a company that is not functional. There is more to be done on this,” the committee chair said.

The university explained thet bought Rivatex to train textile engineering students, reach out to farmers, and produce fabrics.

“It was a small component…Jubilee sought to revive it and former President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to connect us to the Exim bank to buy the equipment,” he said.

Kosgey said the university was liquid when the decision to purchase the textile firm was made.

 “If you were given Sh3 billion, would you not improve learning facilities? Are you getting value for money?” Wanami posed.

MPs want the Industry Ministry, Education Ministry, Treasury, former VC Richard Mibeyi and any other person of interest to appear before the committee to explain the events.

Fraud allegations

This is at emerged that employees of the university colluded with bank officials to divert monies paid as school fees to a private staff welfare bank account.

Details in the Auditor General report show Sh 7.7 Million paid by Moi University students, Nairobi branch was swindled to a different account.

The Moi University Vice Chancellor admitted the fraud incident explaining that disciplinary action had been taken against the staff involved in the fraud.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “It was a case of fraud where some employees colluded with the bank to fleece the school,” Kosgei said.

“We did not take them to court, instead we took them through a disciplinary process and sacked them, but one them appealed and he his back at the institution,” he added.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs criticise analysis tool on new university funding model categorization

MPs raised concerns that the MTI system based on a scientific method has failed.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

300 Mt Kenya MCAs rally behind CS Kindiki as key link to President Ruto’s administration

NAIROBI,Kenya, Sep 18—At least 300 ward representatives drawn from Mt Kenya region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their main liaison with...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

19 bodies from Endarasha Academy inferno matched to parents’ DNA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The DNA samples from nineteen bodies retrieved from the Hillside Endarasha Academy inferno have been matched with those of...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ whole of society approach in implementing Maraga task force recommendations- President Ruto

President Ruto revealed that the government had already started acting on some of the recommendations.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO dispatches medicine, commodities worth Sh9.7mn to five counties ahead of short rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medical supplies and commodities worth Sh9.7 million to...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly approves nomination of Kanja as IG

Legislators showered accolades on Kanja describing him as an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja asks African countries to secure, invest in children’s Future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has asked the African countries across the continent to secure and make meaningful investments in...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital to be delinked from KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President William Ruto has announced that Othaya’s Mwai Kibaki Hospital, an annex of Kenyatta National Hospital, will be upgraded...

16 hours ago