MPs criticise analysis tool on new university funding model categorization

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18-The new university funding model is still a headache in the Ministry of Education with Members of Parliament criticising of the Means Testing Instrument (MTI) of the funding model.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogambo faced an arduous task explaining the efficacy of the MTI system which is an instrument used to categorize students in different bandwidths in the funding model.

MPs raised concerns that the MTI system based on a scientific method has failed evidently locking out needy students from joining higher learning institutions.

“The data provided by the students was validated through other government agencies and systems. The application system is integrated in other government data bases that include KUCCPS, the integrated population registration system,”

“NEMIS, KNBS, HELB, the registrar of births and deaths, National Social Protection Scheme, National Council of Persons with Disabilities and the KRA,”CS Ogambo explained.

However, MPs demanded an explanation of the MTI system and highlighting significant discrepancies in student grading following revelations that 12,000 students appeals have been made so far.

Seme MP James Nyikal questioned whether a public survey was conducted to validate the MTI system saying gaps in the system have exposed the new funding model to irregularities thus disenfranchising students.

“Is it a proxy means testing or any other means testing. Once you started using it, was there any public survey to validate the instrument…if you used it and then you went and the public looked at the families and did it tell the income as the instrument is showing?” Nyikal posed.

Nandi MP Cynthia Muge urged the Ministry of Education to sort out the inadequacies on the new funding model saying eight variables of MTI system which include parents’ background, gender and course type has disadvantaged needy students.

“MTI should be doing better this year than it was doing last year. Why are we having two children from the same family be categorized in different bandwith?” she asked.

CS Ogambo expressed that wide stakeholder engagement and collaboration has been made thus far explaining that mis categorization has mostly occurred when student avail misleading information on the MTI variables.

“We have rolled out YouTube demonstrations and social media campaigns where demonstrations are given step by step on how to apply for scholarships and to apply for loans under the funding model,”he said.

Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi pushed for the abolishment of the new university funding model arguing the model is not working following the public uproar by different education stakeholders.

“From what I’m seeing and from your presentation, I think this system is not going to work. Let’s go back to the old system because we have enough universities in this country, plus of course we are having TVETs,” Wanyonyi said.

This comes days after President William Ruto has appointed National working Committee to review the new University funding model that has sparked Nationwide debate.

In a gazette notice, President Ruto stated the National working Committee shall have four sub committees that shall be tasked with different roles including the review of the new funding model for Universities and Technical, Vocational Education and Training Institutions (TVETS).

According to President Ruto the four sub committees shall focus on the cost of University degree programmes, the structure of student loans and appeals arising from the placement of students into various eligibility bands for allocation of scholarships and loans for their higher learning education.

The National Working Committee on review of the new University education funding model shall be chaired by Professor Japheth Ntiba while its members shall comprise of the chairpersons and co chairpersons appointed in the four sub committees.

