Kenya Airways.

NATIONAL NEWS

Morning flight delays resolved after fuel hydrants repair: KQ

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 26 – Kenya Airways says delays in morning flight departures have been resolved after the completion of fuel hydrant repairs that affected operations.

In a statement, the National Carrier said most of the delayed flights scheduled for departure have taken off.

“Due to maintenance of the fuel hydrants that extended beyond the planned duration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we have experienced delays in our morning flight departures. The situation has normalised, and most of our morning flights have departed,” KQ stated.

The airline assured its customers that its working towards recovering the departure and arrival schedule by midday.

The Flight delays witnessed on Thursday morning caused disruptions and inconveniences to the majority of travelers at JKIA who had to wait for some time in order to board.  

“Our dedicated teams are working tirelessly to recover our departure and arrival schedule by midday today, and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” it said.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and assure you that we are doing our best to minimise the disruption. Our commitment to providing excellent service remains unwavering,” it added.

During recent demonstrations against the government’s deal with Adani Company over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)takeover,the Airline revealed that it lost  at least Sh 80  Million.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Allan Kilavuka on Monday revealed that the flight disruptions witnessed during the strike led to the airline suffering huge losses as it was forced to pay compensation as well as handling travelers flights rebooking over the delays witnessed.

