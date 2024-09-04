Mombasa Court Grants Bail to Suspect Accused of Stealing Over Sh200 Million from Logistics Firms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 4-A Mombasa court has released a suspect on a bond of Sh2.5 million with a surety of the same amount after he was charged with stealing over Sh200 million from four logistics companies.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reported on Wednesday that the suspect, Robert Wangila Wandera, faced charges related to the theft of Sh200.6 million from Igsar Group Company Limited, Husaaba Trading Company Limited, Sunova International Limited, and Inland Logistics.

Wandera has been charged with multiple offenses, including conspiracy to defraud, stealing by servant, false accounting, forgery, uttering false documents, providing false information to a public servant, and money laundering.

Principal Magistrate Gladys Ollimo heard that Wandera, along with others not before the court, conspired to defraud the four companies by fraudulently withdrawing cash from an Absa Bank Kenya Limited account using cheques from Bwanyange Company Limited.

“The accused denied all charges. The court also summoned his two co-accused, Alex Mutemi Mwenga and Barnabas Agar, to take a plea. Two other suspects, Pavan Kentan Ramji Shah and Anderson Kombe Hare, were charged two months ago,” the ODPP stated.

Wandera, who worked as an accountant for the logistics firms, is also accused of making false entries in the companies’ books to show that Bwanyange Limited had paid over Sh200 million to the four companies for goods, forex trading remittances, and other transactions.

The prosecution informed Magistrate Ollimo that Wandera allegedly forged minutes of Bwanyange Limited, signed by Thomas Evans Huntly, and submitted them using the E-citizen account of Anderson Kombe Hare.

Additionally, Wandera has been charged with providing false information to Business Registration Officer Ann Kanake, using a letter to omit Thomas Evan Huntly as a director and shareholder in Bwanyange Company Limited.

About The Author