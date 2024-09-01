Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The procession stretched from Pandya Memorial Hospital through Mombasa CBD to New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall along Links Road, behind Shree Swaminarayan Academy and SOS School in Nyali.

County News

Mombasa businessman and philathropist Hamukh Patel cremated after city procession

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city in a grand procession.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 1 — The late Mombasa billionaire Hasmukh Patel was on Sunday afternoon cremated following his passing on Thursday after a brief illness.

The cremation took place at the Hindu Crematorium in Mombasa, in line with Hindu customs.

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city in a grand procession.

The procession stretched from Pandya Memorial Hospital through Mombasa CBD to New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall along Links Road, behind Shree Swaminarayan Academy and SOS School in Nyali.

Along the way, his body was taken to five Hindu temples within Mombasa, and to his home in Nyali where family members and relatives paid their last respects.

Mourners lined the streets of Mombasa to honour Patel.

At New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall in Nyali, thousands from all walks of life gathered to pay tribute.

Patel’s body was positioned at the centre of the hall, still seated on a chair, as leaders from various sectors remembered him as a towering figure and an embodiment of humanity.

Tributes

He was especially celebrated for his philanthropic spirit and generous contributions.

President William Ruto and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni sent their condolences to Patel’s family.

President Ruto, through Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, described Patel as a visionary entrepreneur and a respected philanthropist whose legacy endures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Hasmukh Patel was not only known for his impressive oratory skills but also for his unwavering commitment to community service. His tireless efforts to uplift the needy and vulnerable have had a profound impact,” President Ruto said.

The President highlighted Patel’s significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social services, revealing that the government had allocated him 40,000 acres at the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Project in Kilifi.

Ruto said Patel’s grand vision for a self-sufficient Kenya, particularly through sustainable solutions to the country’s food security challenges.

Kilifi North MP Owen Bay said he introduced Patel to President Ruto to discuss his passion for reducing food costs in Kenya.

He said by the time of his death, Patel had invested around Sh3 billion in the Galana Kulalu project, constructing 12 large dams to demonstrate Kenya’s potential in agricultural transformation.

Joho, also a former Mombasa governor, remembered Patel’s role in transforming the 50-year-old Kibarani dumpsite into a recreational park.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed a deep sense of loss following Patel’s passing.

Musyoka noted Patel’s remarkable generosity, spending over Sh300 million monthly on various causes without seeking public recognition.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir announced plans to rename a road and a school for children with special needs in Mombasa in honour of Hasmukh Patel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will ensure that Hasu’s name lives on,” Nassir said.

Other leaders who attended the service included MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination...

August 1, 2024

Top stories

Rousing Welcome for President Ruto In Mombasa After Naming Joho To Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto received a warm reception in Mombasa on Thursday, a day after nominating former Mombasa Governor Hassan...

July 26, 2024

County News

Pedestrian killed in Nyali crash involving multiple vehicles

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

June 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to free cult leader Mackenzie, 38 parents of rescued children on bond

Tononoka Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir stated that the prosecution had advanced compelling reasons against the accused persons interfering with children witnesses.

March 14, 2024

County News

Parade drug barons for all to see: Nassir dares govt

The Governor stressed that security agencies should arrest suppliers and parade them publicly for Mombasa residents to see.

March 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Norwegian Dawn makes history as the largest cruise ship to dock at Mombasa Port

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 14 – The Port of Mombasa on Sunday received the largest cruise ship to ever dock at the facility in the...

January 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Kivuva says he will not bless any same sex union

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva has said that he is not going to bless any couple of the same...

December 26, 2023

County News

You must take responsibility for flood emergencies: Gachagua to Governors

Gachagua said Governors should suspend development projects for now and direct funds to aid El Nino flood victims.

November 21, 2023