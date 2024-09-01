Mombasa businessman and philathropist Hamukh Patel cremated after city procession

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 1 — The late Mombasa billionaire Hasmukh Patel was on Sunday afternoon cremated following his passing on Thursday after a brief illness.

The cremation took place at the Hindu Crematorium in Mombasa, in line with Hindu customs.

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city in a grand procession.

The procession stretched from Pandya Memorial Hospital through Mombasa CBD to New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall along Links Road, behind Shree Swaminarayan Academy and SOS School in Nyali.

Along the way, his body was taken to five Hindu temples within Mombasa, and to his home in Nyali where family members and relatives paid their last respects.

Mourners lined the streets of Mombasa to honour Patel.

At New Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj Hall in Nyali, thousands from all walks of life gathered to pay tribute.

Patel’s body was positioned at the centre of the hall, still seated on a chair, as leaders from various sectors remembered him as a towering figure and an embodiment of humanity.

Tributes

He was especially celebrated for his philanthropic spirit and generous contributions.

President William Ruto and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni sent their condolences to Patel’s family.

President Ruto, through Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, described Patel as a visionary entrepreneur and a respected philanthropist whose legacy endures.

“Hasmukh Patel was not only known for his impressive oratory skills but also for his unwavering commitment to community service. His tireless efforts to uplift the needy and vulnerable have had a profound impact,” President Ruto said.

The President highlighted Patel’s significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social services, revealing that the government had allocated him 40,000 acres at the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Project in Kilifi.

Ruto said Patel’s grand vision for a self-sufficient Kenya, particularly through sustainable solutions to the country’s food security challenges.

Kilifi North MP Owen Bay said he introduced Patel to President Ruto to discuss his passion for reducing food costs in Kenya.

He said by the time of his death, Patel had invested around Sh3 billion in the Galana Kulalu project, constructing 12 large dams to demonstrate Kenya’s potential in agricultural transformation.

Joho, also a former Mombasa governor, remembered Patel’s role in transforming the 50-year-old Kibarani dumpsite into a recreational park.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed a deep sense of loss following Patel’s passing.

Musyoka noted Patel’s remarkable generosity, spending over Sh300 million monthly on various causes without seeking public recognition.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir announced plans to rename a road and a school for children with special needs in Mombasa in honour of Hasmukh Patel.

“This will ensure that Hasu’s name lives on,” Nassir said.



Other leaders who attended the service included MPs Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar.

