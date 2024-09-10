MoH unveils clinical guidelines for managing common mental disorders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 — The Ministry of Health has launched the country’s first Clinical Guidelines for Managing Common Mental Disorders in efforts to enhance diagnosis and treatment at primary care levels.

Head of Directorate of Family Health Bashir Isaak on Tuesday said the new guidelines aim to address a 75 per cent treatment gap highlighting the urgent need for improved mental health services due to high rates of depression and anxiety in Kenya.

The guidelines aim to close the treatment gap by improving mental health literacy among healthcare workers through evidence-based interventions.

“These guidelines offer a comprehensive approach, covering evidence-based assessments, diagnostic procedures, pharmacological treatments, psychosocial interventions, and aftercare support, including linkages and referrals for continued care,” said Isaak.

The Ministry launched the new guidelines along with an e-training platform to equip healthcare workers with the knowledge to effectively utilize these guidelines and provide effective, evidence-based mental health care.

Isaak said the ministry will address the gap in human resources for mental health through training and capacity building of the existing workforce to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment, ensuring continuity of care.

Suicide prevention

The launch coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day celebrated on September 10 each year which underscores efforts to reduce suicide rates and improve mental health care among individuals.

As the country commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) calls for immediate reforms to address mental health issues and decriminalize attempted suicide.

KNCHR, in a statement on Tuesday, said based on this year’s theme ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ it should emphasize the importance of open discussions in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and building stronger support systems for people facing mental health challenges.

The Commission also said that suicide attempts in Kenya mostly go unreported because the act is criminalized, implying the true scale of the crisis may be even larger.

“Prevention of good mental health care lessening the socio-economic deprivation and cultural change to attitudes and beliefs that stigmatize suicide and help seeking are alternatives to reducing suicide risks,” read the statement.

The commission called on the legislature to decriminalize attempted suicide through the repeal of Section 226 of Penal Code stating that individuals who attempt to kill themselves have mental illness and they need access to medical care instead of facing charges in court.

Destigmatizing mental health

The Commission said the change would be a significant step towards de-stigmatizing mental health issues and emphasizing treatment rather than punishment.

It also emphasized the importance of listening to people who have lived their experiences in order to develop effective suicide prevention strategies.

KNCHR urged the government to improve access to high-quality mental health services encouraging communities to create safe, judgment-free spaces for those affected.

Kenya has recorded 1,576 suicide deaths from the year 2017-2021 in a data recorded from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the National Police Service (NPS).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 703,000 people die by suicide each year, making it the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29.

