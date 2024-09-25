Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH, counties to implement robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says the Ministry is working with County Governments to implement a robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics following a recent suicide by a doctor.

In a statement, the Health CS indicated that the program will be rolled out across the country to ensure support systems are strengthened.

Responding to recent suicide incident by a doctor, she further stated that the initiative will further make sure that those facing challenges don’t feel alone.

“Her passing is a stark reminder of the silent struggles that many including those in the healthcare profession often endure. As a frontline caregiver, she was devoted to improving the lives of others, yet we are reminded that those who provide care sometimes face unseen battles of their own,” she stated.

She stated that “this tragedy calls upon us to review our commitment to address the growing mental health burden in our country.”

Desree Moraa Obwogi was found dead on the balcony of her bedroom apartment on Sunday night.

Police who visited the scene said they found her body dangling near a balcony with a rope tied around her neck.

Dr Moraa, stayed alone at the time of the death, officials said and was on the fourth floor of the apartment where the body was found.

About The Author

Mitchelle Akala

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC audit on Inua Jamii scheme uncovers cash transfers to deceased persons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – An audit by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has unveiled cash transfers to deceased persons and pensioners over deserving...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests imposter posing as Nairobi County Secretary’s PA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of impersonating a senior Nairobi County official and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua challenges African nations to hasten AI adoption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged African countries to hasten adoption of Artificial Intelligence for it is a critical...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGAOs to spearhead UHC registration, Kindiki Says

Kindiki highlighted the vast network and grassroots reach of NGAOs as vital for mobilizing citizens to register for the UHC program.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Chimera tables bill to legalize muratina, mnazi, busaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – You may soon freely enjoy a traditional drink of your liking if the senate approves a bill now before...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry rolls out free Hormonal IUD contraceptives in public health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 24 – The Ministry of Health has rolled out free Hormonal Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), a contraceptive method often prescribed to women...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How 51,000 new students risk missing exams in fund model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Fifty percent of learners admitted and placed in universities might not complete their education due to non remittance of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Privatization Act, sale of KICC unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The High court has declared the Privatization Act signed into law by President William Ruto unconstitutional and void for...

5 hours ago