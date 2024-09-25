MoH, counties to implement robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says the Ministry is working with County Governments to implement a robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics following a recent suicide by a doctor.

In a statement, the Health CS indicated that the program will be rolled out across the country to ensure support systems are strengthened.

Responding to recent suicide incident by a doctor, she further stated that the initiative will further make sure that those facing challenges don’t feel alone.

“Her passing is a stark reminder of the silent struggles that many including those in the healthcare profession often endure. As a frontline caregiver, she was devoted to improving the lives of others, yet we are reminded that those who provide care sometimes face unseen battles of their own,” she stated.

She stated that “this tragedy calls upon us to review our commitment to address the growing mental health burden in our country.”

Desree Moraa Obwogi was found dead on the balcony of her bedroom apartment on Sunday night.

Police who visited the scene said they found her body dangling near a balcony with a rope tied around her neck.

Dr Moraa, stayed alone at the time of the death, officials said and was on the fourth floor of the apartment where the body was found.

