Health Ministry Steps Up Response to After Dormitory Fire killed 17 children

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 — Following the tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, which claimed the lives of 17 children, the Ministry of Health has taken swift action to address the crisis.

The Ministry said it is prioritizing the provision of essential medical supplies, mental health support, and the coordination of blood donations.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced that the Ministry has activated the National Emergency Operations Centre and deployed rapid response teams. She urged the public to call the toll-free number 719 for assistance or to report any information related to the tragedy.

The fire broke out at midnight while pupils were asleep, resulting in the deaths of 16 children at the scene and one en route to the hospital. National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed that 14 other pupils sustained serious injuries, and the search for additional victims is ongoing. Images from Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri where 17 children were burnt to death in a dormitory fire on September 6, 2024.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang revealed that the school, which hosts 824 students, had all 156 boy boarders in the ill-fated dormitory. The Ministries of Education, Interior, and Health are collaborating to manage the aftermath and ensure that survivors receive the necessary care.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has established a temporary trauma center at the school, providing counseling services to 59 affected children. By Friday evening, anxious parents had gathered at the school, with 70 pupils still unaccounted for, raising fears that some may have fled into the local community during the fire.

In response to the tragedy, President William Ruto has declared three days of national mourning starting Monday. Flags will be flown at half-mast until Wednesday in honour of the victims, aged between 5 and 12 years. Images from Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri where 17 children were burnt to death in a dormitory fire on September 6, 2024.

“The loss of children of such tender years in this manner is an unfathomable tragedy,” President Ruto said in a statement, extending the nation’s condolences to the bereaved families. He has ordered an immediate investigation into the fire and the reportedly slow response that followed. “As your President, I pledge that the difficult questions—how this tragedy occurred and why the response was not timely—will be answered, fully and frankly. All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account,” he assured.

This incident follows a series of tragic school fires in Kenya. Notably, in 2017, a blaze at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi resulted in the deaths of 10 students, highlighting ongoing concerns about school safety across the country.

