NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli tours operational posts in Northeastern

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli began a comprehensive security assessment of three counties in the North Eastern region on Monday.

His first stop was in Wajir, where he held meetings with senior security officials before proceeding to Mandera.

In Mandera, the Acting IG visited the Mandera Police Station where he met with National Police Service (NPS) officers stationed in the border region.

According to the NPS, the visit follows a series of recent attacks targeting security personnel in the area.

“The Acting IG is conducting a security assessment of operational areas, including Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa counties this week, following the recent probing attacks on security camps, the latest being yesterday’s incident at Khorof Harar by suspected militants,” NPS said.

Accompanying the Acting IG were Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin and Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) Ranson Lolmodooni, alongside senior security officials.

Increased attacks

Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties have faced numerous attacks over the past few years from Al-Shabaab, a jihadist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The group’s activities are largely enabled by the vast and porous Kenya-Somalia border, which has made it easier for militants to infiltrate and carry out attacks in these border regions.

In July, four elite officers from the Special Operations Group (SOG) were killed in an ambush by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera’s Guba area.

The officers were struck by a rocket-propelled grenade, and their bodies were found a day later. Six others were injured in the attack.

During a subsequent exchange of fire on July 11, five attackers were killed as security personnel pursued suspected terrorists in the region.

Five police officers who had been missing were later found alive, albeit with injuries.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

