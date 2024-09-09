Masengeli skips court for record sixth time defying Mugambi summons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – -Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli failed to appear before the High Court on Monday to provide answers regarding the disappearance of three individuals in Kitengela.

The High Court had previously ordered the release or production of Njagi, Aslam Longton, and Jamil Longton, either alive or dead, but authorities have yet to provide any communication on their whereabouts.

Masengeli’s legal team informed Justice Lawrence Mugambi that he was engaged in operational matters in the northeastern region of the country and was therefore unable to attend.

Monday’s session marked the sixth time that Masengeli has failed to comply with court summons.

In his place, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat appeared at the court session.

Nelson Havi, legal counsel for the missing individuals, argued that Masengeli should be held personally responsible for his repeated failure to appear in court.

He pointed out that despite Masengeli given a right to be heard, he had refused to exercise it.

Havi called for the court to convict the IG for contempt and impose the maximum penalty of six months in prison for his disobedience.

“If six months is the maximum penalty, it should be cumulative for each of the five disobeyed orders,” Havi stated.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital News that Masengeli was in the northeastern region assessing security operations along the Somalia border.

He was accompanied by the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, and other senior security officials.

Northeastern counties of Wajir, Garissa and Mandera have faced frequent attacks from the Somalia-based, Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab.

