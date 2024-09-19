Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli says ready to appear before court as 7-day grace period lapses

His lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy Administration Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli now says he is ready to appear before court within 7-day grace period to avert 6-month jail sentence set to end tomorrow.

His lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

However, Justice Mwita said that Justice Lawrence Mugambi is handling another case where he is a member of a court bench and that the papers be presented before him tomorrow for further directions.

“We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today,” Advocate Cecil Miller.

Masengeli was handed a six-term jail on September 13 for contempt of court however the sentence was suspended for seven days to give him a chance to appear personally to explain the whereabouts of three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela.

The court of appeal on Wednesday declined Masengeli’s application to suspend the 6-month jail sentence imposed on him pending a hearing.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Gatembu Kairu, and Weldon Korir rejected the request by Masengeli’s legal team on Wednesday.

The judges said a three-judge bench will hear Masengeli’s request, which the trio deemed “reasonable”, on a date determined by the court’s President, Justice Daniel Musinga.

“We feel it’s a reasonable request. They have two days within which to file their responses. Both applications will [be] heard together next week,” the bench said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The judges moved the hearing the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) indicated it was nit ready proceed.

The court was in receipt of two appeals; one by the Attorney General and another by Masengeli.

In his application filed by lawyer Cecil Miller, Masengeli argued that Justice Mugambi convicted him without considering the application he had filed before the court.

He had asked the High Court to suspend the sentence until his case pending determination of the matter.

The IG argued the court made the decision in the absence of any formal application for contempt.

“The judge erred by holding that he (Masengeli) cannot send representatives to explain why the order requiring the production of the missing persons had not [been] complied with,” read court papers.

Masengeli accused Justice Lawrence Mugambi of bias saying the court summons did not require his personal attendance.

“It is in the interest of justice and equity that the application filed be certified urgent and admitted for hearing on priority basis,” Masengeli’s lawyers told court.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Douglas Kanja sworn in as NPS Inspector General

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Douglas Kanja has been sworn in as the Inspector General of the National Police Service. The swearing in ceremony...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Divisions Rock Mt Kenya over Kindiki Endorsement

EMBU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Divisions continue to emerge in Mt. Kenya Region over endorsement of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the Region’s...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs probe Sh29.8mn Moi University gate in details unearthed by audit report

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Details disclosed before the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education have revealed how Moi University spent a whooping...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs criticise analysis tool on new university funding model categorization

MPs raised concerns that the MTI system based on a scientific method has failed.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

300 Mt Kenya MCAs rally behind CS Kindiki as key link to President Ruto’s administration

NAIROBI,Kenya, Sep 18—At least 300 ward representatives drawn from Mt Kenya region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their main liaison with...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

19 bodies from Endarasha Academy inferno matched to parents’ DNA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The DNA samples from nineteen bodies retrieved from the Hillside Endarasha Academy inferno have been matched with those of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ whole of society approach in implementing Maraga task force recommendations- President Ruto

President Ruto revealed that the government had already started acting on some of the recommendations.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO dispatches medicine, commodities worth Sh9.7mn to five counties ahead of short rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 10 tonnes of emergency medical supplies and commodities worth Sh9.7 million to...

22 hours ago