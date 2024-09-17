Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli says Justice Mugambi assigned 2 new security officers after the recall of previous detail

Masengeli’s statement comes in response to concerns raised over the withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security, which some linked to recent court rulings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has clarified that the National Police Service (NPS) reassigned two new officers to provide security for Justice Lawrence Mugambi after the previous detail was recalled for training.

Masengeli’s statement comes in response to concerns raised over the withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security, which some linked to recent court rulings.

The Acting IG explained that the officers initially assigned to the judge were recalled for VIP security training and replaced by two officers from the Judiciary Police Unit, who specialize in VIP protection.

He emphasized that police officers seconded to government institutions remain part of the NPS, and their deployment or reassignment is the sole mandate of the Inspector General.

“In the case of Hon. Justice Mugambi, the two security officers in question are General Duty Officers and were therefore recalled attending VIP security training and were replaced by two VIP protection Officers from the Judiciary Police Unit,” he said.

He clarified that the independent command and control of the NPS, including the assignment of personnel, is vested in the IG, in accordance with Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution.

Masengeli also noted that, aside from the Cabinet Secretary for Interior who may offer policy guidance, no individual has the authority to direct the IG on personnel matters such as employment, assignment, or dismissal of NPS officers.

Furthermore, the Acting IG pointed out that by law, only the President, Deputy President, and retired Presidents are entitled to personal security detail.

The protection of other VIPs, including judges, is governed by the NPS Policy on the Provision of Security to VIPs and Other State Officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The requisite protection to all Government Buildings, Judiciary included and their staff therein, remains our priority and we do serve without favour or discrimination,” he said.

In response to the allegations by the Judicial Service Commission that the security detail assigned to Justice Mugambi had been withdrawn to intimidate the Judge, Masengeli stated that the allegations were “ill- intended.”

The JSC led by Chief Justice Martha Koome linked the move to Justice Mugambi’s judgement handing Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli a six-month jail term for contempt of court.

CJ Koome had described the withdrawal of the Security personal as an assault on judicial independence.

She further stated that it is an affront to the rule of law, and a violation of the principles enshrined in our Constitution.

“The act of withdrawing the security of a sitting Judge, following a judicial decision that displeased certain authorities, is deeply concerning,” she said.

“It (the act) sends a chilling message to the Judiciary and the public at large: that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding our rights can [be] intimidated, bullied, or retaliated against for their rulings,” Koome said.

Koome observed that any benefits or conditions of service related to a Judge’s position, including their security, must not be varied to their disadvantage, particularly in retaliation for the lawful execution of their judicial duties.

She urged the NPS, to immediately restore the security of Justice Mugambi and fulfill its constitutional duty to respect and enforce the decisions of the courts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CJ indicated that such action erodes public trust in the independence of the courts undermining the foundation of the constitutional democracy posing a risk to disregard the institutions and descent them into lawlessness.

She said persons dissatisfied by court decisions should appeal to higher courts.

“We caution however that retaliatory measures against a Judge or judicial officer have no place in a democratic society,” she said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, Magistrates protest withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards

In a statement on Monday, Vice President of the Association Rhoda Yator said the two incidents amount to violations of Article 160 of the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to access new IDs within 10 Days after application: PS Bitok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- Kenyans looking for new Identification cards will now get their IDs within a period of ten days after application starting...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senior Counsel Bar protests security withdrawal for Justice Mugambi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Senior Counsel Bar Chairperson Fred Ojiambo has protested the security withdrawal for Justice Lawrence Mugambi after sentencing acting Inspector...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua announces new unit to tackle workplace sexual harassment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced the establishment of a new unit within his ministry...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall establishes Starlink backup for uninterrupted Customer Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Nairobi City County Government has taken a significant step forward in enhancing service delivery by implementing a backup...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards recalled for a training: NPS

While affiring its institutional independence, NPS said it made necessary arrangments to ensure Justice Mugambi's safety while recalling two bodguards assigned to him to...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ILRI, University of Edinburgh Propose Use Of Spatial Modelling, Community Surveys For Feed Inventory

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 17 – An ambitious and cost-effective proposal by the Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and its partner the University of...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Launches Climate WorX For 20,000 Youth to Restore Nairobi River

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will be pivotal in restoring the Nairobi River Basin as part of a new government...

20 hours ago