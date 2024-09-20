Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli presents himself in court to squash 6-month jail sentence

Masengeli was accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended jail sentence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Administration police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has presented himself at the Milimani Law Courts in a bid to quash the 6-month jail term imposed on him for contempt.

Masengeli was accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended jail sentence.

On Thursday, the court denied him the opportunity to present himself to purge the contempt.

This is after his lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

Justice Mwita said that Justice Lawrence Mugambi was handling another case where he is a member of a court bench and that the papers be presented before him for further directions.

“We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today,” Advocate Cecil Miller.

Masengeli was handed a six-term jail on September 13 for contempt of court however the sentence was suspended for seven days to give him a chance to appear personally to explain the whereabouts of three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela.

However, the three have been found in Kiambu, the police service has confirmed on Friday.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu’s Gachie area on Friday morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

“I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors,” Las Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

“Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!” she said.

Thursday marked a month since the two brothers went missing on August 19 alongside activist Bob Njagi. They were captured amid a heavy crackdown on pockets of anti-government protests.

Witnesses said the men believed to be State agents picked the two brothers near their home in Kigengela.

Njagi was arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman. Footage showing the moment Njagi was captured fueled interest in the case.

On Thursday, newly installed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police knowledge on the whereabouts of the ‘Kitengela Three’.

He promised a probe on the matter.

“I have just assumed office. What I have gotten from our officers is we don’t have the Kitengela Three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua ditches another State event as rift with Ruto deepens

There has been growing speculation about a possible impeachment of Gachagua, who is increasingly becoming isolated in the very government he helped to power.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans might be consuming substandard cooking oil – KEBS

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 19-Shocking revelations have shown that Kenyans might be consuming substandard cooking oil across the country. Details revealed by the Kenya Bureau of...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Budget process under scrutiny as current practices deemed unconstitutional

Nyakang’o highlighted the issue while she appeared before the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee.

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to host Health Summit on Global Security in East Africa

Building on lessons from past pandemics like COVID-19, Ebola, and M-Pox, the summit aims to elevate preparedness for future health emergencies. 

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja assumes office at investiture ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto presided over the investiture ceremony of Douglas Kanja, who was officially promoted to Inspector General (IG)...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lamu County is being secured against terror attacks: DP Gachagua

LAMU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged that the Government will continue enhancing security in Lamu County to avert terror...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Panya route, kitu kidogo join Oxford English Dictionary

The latest update includes more than 600 new words, phrases, and senses.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways unveils Sh2.4bn MV Uhuru II vessel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — Kenya Railways has unveiled the Sh2.4 billion MV Uhuru II vessel in a bid to improve regional trade. A...

20 hours ago