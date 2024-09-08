Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Manhunt after gunman takes aim at cars on US highway

Published

Sep 8 – A manhunt was launched Sunday in Kentucky after a number of people were shot on a highway near the city of London on Saturday.

The incident began at about 17:30 local time (21:30 GMT). Police arrived and found nine vehicles had been shot into near Interstate 75.

Seven people have been injured, five of those seriously, according to the Laurel County Sheriff.

Mayor Randall Weddle of London said not all of these injuries were by gunshot, and that no-one had been killed.

Police have named Joseph A Couch, 32, as a person of interest and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office A black and white picture of Joseph A Couch. He has a slight smile. Only his head is visible in the image.
Thirty-two-year-old Joseph A Couch has been named by police as a person of interest

Mr Couch, from Woodbine in Kentucky is described as 5’10” (178cm) and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70kg).

Officers say shots were fired into vehicles travelling in both directions along the highway.

I–75 was closed for several hours because of the danger to passing cars.

According to local media, shots may have been fired from a wooded area near to the highway, or from an overpass.

“The suspect or suspects have not been apprehended at this time, but they are searching for them,” said Mayor Randall in a video posted to Facebook at about 21:30 local time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Where they are currently, that is some rugged terrain and a lot of tree lines,” he said.

Speaking to CNN, Christina DiNoto, who was driving on I-75 with a friend at the time of the shooting said “it was like a rock went through my back window”, hurting her ear.

“We looked at each other and we were like, ‘Was that a gunshot?’ And then we’re like, ‘No, that wasn’t a gunshot.’”

She said it was only an hour and a half later they learnt that it had been a shooting.

Later on Friday, Mount Vernon Fire Department said a section of the highway close to where the shooting happened had reopened, after being closed for about three hours.

A spokesperson for the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News that it had received at least two patients from the incident so far, but there was no word on their conditions.

Trooper Scottie Pennington, a Kentucky State Police spokesperson, urged residents in the area to stay inside.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the person of interest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also confirmed it was involved in the search.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear wrote on social media that law enforcement had “shut the interstate down in both directions” near to where the shooting happened.

He said the area should be avoided, and urged the public to “pray for everyone involved”.

London is a small city of about 8,000 residents near the Daniel Boone National Forest.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Traffic Chaos as Major Nairobi Roads Shut for City Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Motorists in Nairobi were on Sunday advised to adhere to traffic signs and directions from Police and Traffic Marshals...

10 mins ago

Fifth Estate

China and Africa: partners in modernisation and progress

As the blossoms of spring give way to the fruits of autumn, we are reminded that a bountiful harvest is always the reward of...

14 mins ago

World

Fire Erupts at Isiolo Girls Secondary, Prompt Response Prevents Injuries

ISIOLO, Kenya Sep 7 — A fire broke out at Isiolo Girls Secondary School on Saturday night, just a day after a devastating dormitory...

12 hours ago

Top stories

DNA Testing to Confirm Toll in Hillside Academy Fire

Nyeri, Kenya Sep 7 – The full extent of the tragedy at Hillside Academy in Nyeri remains unclear as officials have disclosed that the...

16 hours ago

Africa

Africa CDC allocates 2,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Uganda

KAMPALA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) — Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has allocated 2,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Uganda, a...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Nairobi Expressway to Close Sunday for City Marathon

Nairobi Expressway to Close for Nairobi City Marathon Nairobi, Sep 7, 2024 – The Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from 9:30 PM on...

19 hours ago

Focus on China

World Insights: China, Africa on modernization journey together

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) — As an African proverb goes, “a friend is someone you share the path with.” In the shared pursuit of...

20 hours ago

World

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

GAZA, Sep. 7 (Xinhua) — At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip...

21 hours ago