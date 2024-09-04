Connect with us

man killed, tens of families displaced after Nakuru flash floods

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 4 – A man was swept away by storm water and tens of families displaced in Kaptembwa area of Nakuru West as heavy rains pounded the area.

Sammy Tarus Maiyo, a Catholic Catechist at St. Patrick Church, Ngata was swept away at Eveready round-about along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Eye witnesses say he was going home on his motor bike On Tuesday evening when he was pushed into a deep gully by the raging water.

“A search for his body was launched soon after the rains subsided at about 10:00 pm am his motor bike was left at the scene,” said a resudent, Patrice Ondiek.

Ondiek added that the body was retrieved downstream at mid night and removed to Nakuru County Mortuary.

Maiyo was a senior catechist at St. Patrick’s Ngata Parish and the chairman of all catechists Nakuru Diocese.

The Eveready area all the way to the highly populated Githima and Kaptembwa areas as flood-prone as storm water from Menengai Forest, Kiamunyi and London runs through the place before draining into Ndarugu River.

The current flooding come less than three months after more than 30 families were displaced during the April/May rainy season.

