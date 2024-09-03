Connect with us

County News

Man Killed by Mob in West Pokot After Murdering 76-Year-Old

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3—A 27-year-old man was killed by a mob in West Pokot’s Lomut area on Monday after allegedly murdering a 76-year-old man.

Police say the suspect, Keti Kapel, attacked Kapelinyang Kasakek Domokwang with an axe early Monday morning. The victim’s body was found by his grandchildren, who had gone to wake him up for planting beans. They reported the incident to their parents, who then alerted the villagers.

The community gathered, found the suspect hiding in a locked room, and subjected him to mob justice. Preliminary investigations reveal the victim suffered severe injuries, including head and back wounds.

The suspect had head injuries and a broken leg. The motive behind the killing remains unclear. An axe believed to have been used in the attack has been collected as evidence.

Both bodies have been transferred to Kapenguria Level Four Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Pokot Central detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

