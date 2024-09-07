Connect with us

Earlier photos of uncollected garbage at Okima market.

Malaba Traders Decry Poor Sanitation at Market

Published

MALABA, Kenya Sep 7 – Traders in Malaba have raised concerns over the unhygienic conditions at the Okima Market, forcing many to operate along risky roadside reserves due to the unsanitary environment.

Speaking during the launch of the Okima CBO (Community-Based Organization), the traders urged the county government to improve the cleanliness of the market and other local markets, creating a more conducive environment for business.

Okima Market CBO chairperson, Alice Ekirapa, criticized the Malaba municipality for neglecting the market and failing to provide basic sanitation facilities, despite traders significantly contributing to the local economy.

“Despite the fact that most traders here deal with fish and food items, the general sanitation in the market and the streets of Malaba is deplorable,” said Ekirapa.

Susan Karakacha, another trader, echoed these concerns, highlighting the lack of ablution blocks, which has led some traders to relieve themselves in unsanitary conditions. She called for immediate action from the county government, including the installation of mobile toilets and access to clean water.

“Let the county government and Malaba municipality step up by cleaning the market and providing clean tap water. We pay taxes like other Kenyans, yet we are forced to operate in these terrible conditions,” said Karakacha.

The traders also voiced frustration over the lack of protections against competition from Ugandan traders, who have begun hawking goods door-to-door, further undermining their businesses.

Busia County Assembly Environment Committee member, Hon. Mary Odongo, acknowledged the traders’ grievances, noting that the committee had visited the market and recommended immediate upgrades, including garbage collection and water provision. Odongo warned of the risk of a potential MPox outbreak if the sanitation issues were not addressed swiftly.

Despite receiving a budget of Ksh. 80 million, as well as additional funding from the World Bank, the Malaba municipality has yet to resolve the issue of uncollected garbage, which has caused unpleasant odors and attracted flies in Okima Market, where over 200 food vendors operate.

Bodaboda operators also joined the traders in decrying unhealthy competition from Ugandan traders, whose influx has made it difficult for Kenyan vendors to sell their goods, leading to significant losses.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Jenipher Batiani, who attended the event, encouraged members of the CBO to stay focused on their goals while urging the county government to address the concerns of the traders promptly.

“Cross-border traders in Malaba play a vital role in connecting traders and farmers, putting Kenya on the global market. They deserve better support and sanitary conditions,” said DG Batiani.

She also called for stronger measures to protect Kenyan traders from unlicensed Ugandan hawkers who operate without regard for hygiene and pay little attention to proper sanitation standards.

