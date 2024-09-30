Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Gachagua is due to be tabled on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

Gachagua’s attempt to halt the proceeding of the motion hit a dead end on Monday after the courts on three separate cases denied to halt the process.

Mutua however, believes the third arm of government should keep off the process.

“The courts have no role whatsoever — NONE — in the impending IMPEACHMENT of Deputy President,” he wrote on X.

Mutua underscored that Gachagua’s troubles are purely political and should be dealt with as such

“This is a political question for the political branches to settle. The judiciary must keep off, and not meddle,” he said.

