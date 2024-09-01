Maize production to hit 70mn bags this year: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Sep 1 — Maize harvests will hit a record 70 million bags this year, President William Ruto has announced.

The President attributed the huge harvests to the government policy of subsidising production, and not consumption, by providing farmers with affordable fertiliser.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya, Bungoma, on Sunday, the President said the conducive weather conditions, including sufficient rains and farmers’ hard work, have also contributed to the good harvests expected this season.

“God has given us good weather in the past two years. We will, therefore, have plenty of food this time round. The Ministry of Agriculture has forecast that maize harvests will be a record 70 million bags this year. This is part of our efforts to make the country food secure,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto pointed out that the conversation in the country has changed to that of development.

Saying this was the kind of conversation he always envisioned among Kenyans, the President said it is impressive to note that conversation, unlike in the recent past, was not about leaders pursuing selfish interests.

“The conversation is now about development of schools, electricity connectivity and road construction, among others. It’s also no longer about ethnicity or religious differences,” he noted.

He also commended Kenyans for increasingly setting aside their political differences and interacting as brothers and sisters, saying this is a sense of patriotism.

“Our interaction and close working relationship shows the beauty in focusing on the greater good of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has reiterated his commitment to ensure no part of Kenya is left behind in terms of development.

The President said his administration will serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of how they voted during the last General Election.

Advancing unity

He assured Kenyans that he would serve them without bias.

“I want to promise that I will work for all Kenyans without discrimination or exclusion,” he said.

He also pledged that he would go out of his way to ensure the country is united, and urged all leaders to be at the forefront in promoting national unity.

The President pointed out that unity of purpose among citizens is the key to a country’s development.

“We must appreciate that, as leaders of this country, we unite our people so that together we can achieve prosperity,” he said.

He, however, told those bent on dividing the country that they will not succeed.

“Those who want to divide us on regional and sectarian bases will fail terribly,” he said.

The President urged Christians to continue praying for peace and stability in the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa told off leaders propagating regional politics to achieve selfish ends.

He said the financiers of the recent protests were still determined to continue with their evil deeds, urging Christians to pray for them.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka urged the residents of Western Kenya to work together and support the government in addressing challenges facing the people.

President Ruto later inspected construction works at the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi.

Several MPs and MCAs were present.

