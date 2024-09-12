Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ICJ Kenya called for an impartial investigation into nine deaths blamed on law enforcement units during protests on Wednesday/FILE/AFP

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK Kisumu files petition on police brutality during maandamano

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kisumu Branch, has filed a constitutional petition at the Kisumu Court on behalf of 28 victims of police brutality during the recent protests on the high cost of living.

The branch chairlady, Dorcas Oluoch, says the petition is to seek compensation for those who were killed and those who survived gunshot wounds from the police.

Oluoch says demonstration is a constitutional right and duty bearers must be made to understand that fact.

“During that tragic period, our county alongside many others across Kenya was engulfed in a wave of death and violence,” she said.

LSK alongside other human rights bodies, now want the court to make certain declarations aimed at safeguarding democracy.

Oluoch says many innocent lives were lost, families shattered and many residents left with scars both visible and invisible.

“We call upon duty bearers to exercise their mandate and put an end to this grave violation of human rights,” she said.

However, Oluoch says even after the atrocities meted out on the people by the National Police Service (NPS), no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

She says LSK and its partners will remain resolute in its stand to pursue legal recourse for the 2023 victims of police brutality,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Oluoch further noted that the petition is pushing for greater command responsibilities within the police service.

Ruth Kihuria, a senior attorney with the International Justice Mission Kenya (IJMK) says they have listed 8 prayers to the court.

Kihuria announced that with the support from LSK, they are helping the victims who have come up with the petition.

“Among the prayers that are being sought is a number of declarations that includes compensation for the departed and also those victims who require medical assistance, which is long term,” she said.

The victims also want the court to declare that the Inspector General Police and the National Police Service violated their rights, subjecting them to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua urges politicians not to interfere in key sectors of economy

NANDI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked politicians to stop engaging in unnecessary politicking, including interfering with key sectors like...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury urged to expedite disbursement of funds to counties

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Governor, who is also the Chair of the Finance Committee at the Council of Governors, Fernandes Barasa has...

11 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC hands over Sh28bn worth of assets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto on Wednesday witnessed the handover of public assets worth Sh28 billion recovered by the Ethics and...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Aviation workers union end strike, JKIA operations resume

The workers took part in the industrial action over a move by the government to lease JKIA to Adani company group of India.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o Appointed Interim ODM Party Leader Amid Raila’s Focus on AUC Campaign

This appointment follows ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's decision to step back from leadership duties to focus on his campaign for the African Union...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Passaris endorses Adani plan to run JKIA citing ‘five star’ projects

Passaris also criticized Kenyans for being quick to "scream and make noise" without fully understanding issues.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt inspecting all public, private schools to ensure compliance with safety standards

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11- The Education Ministry has rolled out a multiagency inspection exercise of all public and private schools to ensure compliance with...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Likoni ferries pose danger to passengers due to expired certificates

The ferries, known to suffer from mechanical issues, are jeopardizing the lives of passengers crossing from North Coast to South Coast.

17 hours ago