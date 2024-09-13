Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Loresho residents raise alarm over grabbing of public land meant for recreation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – Residents of Loresho in Nairobi have pledged to lodge a  complaint to the National Land Commission(NLC) over alleged grabbing of public land meant for recreational activities.

The residents on Thursday demanded relevant agencies to probe the alleged grabbing of over 6 acres piece of the community land  by unknown private developer.

They claimed that the developer  has already acquired some parts of the land that was set aside by the government for community development including  construction of social amenities.

“We had a reserved piece of land here for recreational purposes.This parcel of land has been eyed by land grabbers for a very long time.Already a portion of it which was reserved for nursery school was grabbed by some people who build a private house ,” said Jeff Ruseno a resident in the area.

“We are calling upon our leaders in Nairobi to stand with the Loresho community in defending this land.There has been no public participation on the latest development of the land.”

Paul Ndung’u a resident in the area said grabbers have started building houses structures on the parcel of land that was earlier offered by the residents for construction of a police post to boost security in the area.

The former chairman of the Commission on inquiry into illegal allocation of public land stated that the private  developer  acquired the land illegally and has started erecting foundation structures on the disputed land.

“We knew this land here was for the police but we noticed that somebody arrived and started digging trenches across the whole place.We will not allow any grabber to take this land which was designed for public purpose,”  he stated.

Residents revealed that they have plans to develop a community recreational centre including a park and a walk way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The high court had earlier ruled in favor of the residents that the disputed land is part of public land but the private developer challenged the ruling in the Court of Appeal and the decision was revoked.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

COB :Counties splurge on salaries neglect development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Development has continued to face setbacks in devolved units as more than half of the counties focus their budgets...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mounting pending bills put counties in a crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Counties have continued to grapple with pending bills which set them up for debt crisis with the devolved units...

10 mins ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Kenya

Gachagua urges Sakaja to rethink Wakulima market relocation

The relocation aims to ease traffic flow and create more parking space in the city center.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

48-member caucus of Mt Kenya MPs declares Kindiki region’s chief

Speaking Thursday, the lawmakers expressed frustration over the lack of a clear focal point to channel their developmental concerns and priorities to the national...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall condemns ‘politically-motivated’ Wakulima Market protest

City Hall urged all traders to comply with the relocation order highlighting the need to decongest the market.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to jet off to Germany for 2-day visit

He is also expected to engage in several high-profile activities, including meetings with key German business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to Expand Military Cooperation with South Korea in Key Sectors: CS Tuya

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kenya is set to broaden its military collaboration with South Korea on shipbuilding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, as...

19 hours ago

Africa

Lobby demands fair measures for the global south at WHO pandemic talks

AHF Africa made the call on Wednesday while hosting a virtual press conference as part of its global Save Our Society (SOS) campaign.

19 hours ago