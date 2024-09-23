Connect with us

Lobby Group Urges Immediate Action as Climate Crisis Intensifies Ahead of UNGA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – As world leaders gather in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Pandemic Action Network is calling for bold and urgent action to combat the worsening climate crisis, with a special focus on Africa’s plight.

The organization, which works closely with African heads of state, has warned that the continent is bearing the brunt of climate impacts like droughts, floods, and extreme weather, in a year projected to be the hottest on record, surpassing 2023.

The Pandemic Action Network is pressing global powers to prioritize climate action and financial reforms, urging that these efforts be grounded in fairness and justice to protect both citizens and ecosystems.

“The escalating interconnected challenges facing humanity respect no borders. Global leaders must act with solidarity and urgency, reforming multilateral systems to ensure that all voices, especially those from the Global South, are heard and included,” said Samson Mbewe, Technical Programme Manager at SouthSouthNorth, a climate-focused organization.

At the forefront of this advocacy is Africa’s call for a restructured global financial system that addresses the continent’s mounting debt burdens.

African leaders are pushing for lower interest rates and more accessible debt restructuring mechanisms, crucial steps to create financial stability amid growing climate challenges.

They have also set an ambitious new target for climate finance, seeking at least $1.3 trillion (Sh167 trillion) in global climate funds, with a focus on grants and concessional funding.

African governments stress that such funding must be accessible and designed to reduce the cost of capital, thereby avoiding deepening global inequalities.

Beyond finances, African leaders are advocating for a fair and just transition to renewable energy, ensuring that marginalized communities are not left behind in the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Equitable access to green technology and the benefits of sustainable energy is central to the continent’s demands as it looks to build resilience in the face of accelerating climate change.

With the UNGA platform, African nations and the Pandemic Action Network are calling on world leaders to act swiftly and inclusively, driving transformative change that aligns global climate action with the needs and realities of developing countries.

