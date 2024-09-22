Lobby faults Ruto’s committee on university funding model

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Elimu Bora Working Group has faulted President William Ruto’s move to appoint a 129-member national committee to review the new university funding model following concerns by stakeholders.

The group, in a statement issued Sunday, argued that the existing model is already causing significant harm and that the committee is merely a delay tactic to sidestep urgent educational reforms.

According to Elimu Bora, since the inception of the new funding structure, nearly 600,000 eligible students have opted out of university placement, with over 23,000 qualified students refraining from applying due to financial barriers.

The group asserted that more than 385,000 students qualified for diploma and certificate programs but could not pursue further education under the restrictive funding bands.

“The Elimu Bora Working Group opposes this appointment, arguing that the current regime is attempting to buy time, weaken the opposition, and avoid delivering meaningful education reforms,” read the statement in part.

“Previous regimes have employed similar tactics by forming commissions of inquiry to calm public dissent.”

The group is demanding a return to the previous funding model to ensure access to education for all eligible students.

President Ruto had on September 16 gazetted a National Working Committee to review the new University Funding Model in the wake of a nationwide debate over its efficiency.

