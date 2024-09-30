Prof Musili Wambua: Let’s Support the Committee Reviewing University Funding Model

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Prof Musili Wambua

One of the most prudent decisions a nation can make for its future is to invest in the quality education of its current generation. Education opens up a world of possibilities: new technologies, wealth creation, solutions to old problems, and pathways for sustainable development.

At the family level, as at the state level, education is viewed as the greatest equalizer in society. To borrow from R.L. Sharpe, each learner is given a “bag of tools” and must create either stumbling blocks or stepping stones. In this sense, quality education serves as a means of ensuring justice and prosperity in a republic—a belief that dates back to the Greek philosopher Plato.

Many modern education systems are built on Plato’s idea of a baseline, universal introduction to the benefits of education, allowing learners to find where they are most likely to thrive. Given this crucial role of education as an enabler of justice and prosperity, any major policy decisions surrounding it must be carefully thought through and have broad public support.

Recently, concerns have arisen about the new university funding model in Kenya, particularly regarding the inconsistency in the costing methodology for university programs. Our learners have led the public debate, advocating for their welfare while recognizing the model’s noble, progressive, inclusive, and equitable aspirations. However, they have also raised important questions about its practical implementation.

We should commend our learners for actively engaging in reshaping the funding model policy. They are demonstrating that they care, are involved, and are willing to participate in shaping their future. They are not passive observers in the ongoing reforms.

In response, President William Ruto has shown that he is listening by establishing a national committee to review the model. By doing so, he has underscored the importance of higher education as a driver of national development through the advancement of knowledge, research, and innovation, and by building human capital that meets evolving needs.

It is important to recognize that the new funding model was not developed in a vacuum. It emerged from an inclusive, transparent process led by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (2023), which collected public views and engaged in comparative reviews. The working party recommended a needs-based system of scholarships and loans, with student eligibility determined by a Means Testing Instrument (MTI). This led to the implementation of the new model last May.

Although the model is relatively new, it is neither too early nor too late to address the practical difficulties experienced in its implementation. Article 10 of Kenya’s Constitution mandates the use of inclusive, participatory processes in public policy decisions. The President’s decision to revisit the model at this stage is a step in the right direction, balancing both urgency and careful consideration.

The national committee, tasked with reviewing the model, has four work streams focused on key areas of concern: categorization appeals, the structure of loans, the cost of academic programs, and the overall review of the model’s effectiveness. The committee will assess the model’s efficacy, evaluate its impact on the last two cohorts, and ensure the Means Testing Instrument and appeals mechanism are functioning effectively. Additionally, they will recommend ways to rationalize the cost of university programs and review the structure of student loans, considering interest rates, repayment terms, and post-graduation employment prospects.

The Terms of Reference require the committee to engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including education sector players, industry leaders, associations, regulators, and government agencies. With only seven weeks left to conclude its work, it is essential that we, as a nation, support this committee in fulfilling its mandate.

Kenya is a hotbed of brilliant ideas, innovation, and research. By lending the benefits of these strengths to the committee, we can ensure that whatever recommendations emerge will significantly shape the future of our country. Let us all rally behind this effort to unlock the immense potential in the new university funding model.

Prof. Wambua is the Chancellor, University of Embu

