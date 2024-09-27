Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’ata Road, Bunyala Road among 9 roads to be closed Sunday for bike race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Lang’ata Road, Bunyala Road, Southern bypass are among nine roads in Nairobi that will be closed Sunday for the Jubilee Insurance ‘Live Free’ bike race.

According to Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Director General Silas Kinoti, other roads affected include Haille Sellasie Avenue upto NHIF,  Uhuru Highway from Haille Sellasie Avenue to Nyayo Stadium, Madaraka roundabout and the Nairobi West to Madaraka roundabout.

Kinoti further listed Masaba Road to Bunyala Road and Donbosco roundabout to Hill Park Hotel as other routes that will be used.

“This is due to the Grand Nairobi Bike Race scheduled to take place on Sunday 29th September 2024. We urge motorists to use alternative routes ad to follow guidelines by traffic police and marshals,” he stated.

The cycling event is expected to bring together 2,500 elite cyclists from 21 countries including Ethiopia, Eritrea, USA, France and the East African Community.

The event will harness the freedom inherent in cycling to create awareness of practical steps individuals and the community at large can take for a well-rounded life.

