Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u Remembered as Progressive Leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 7 – Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u has passed away after a prolonged illness, drawing an outpouring of tributes from national leaders.

President William Ruto mourned Ndung’u as a progressive leader who dedicated his life to improving the lives of Lamu residents. “I’m saddened by the passing of Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u. He was a tireless advocate for the people of Lamu. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire county during this difficult time,” President Ruto wrote on X. “Rest in peace.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi praised Ndung’u as “a shining example of servant leadership, known for his dedication and selflessness in public service.”

Anne Waiguru, Chairperson of the Council of Governors, described Ndung’u as a committed and visionary leader. “His legacy of service in the County Government and the devolution fraternity, integrity, and compassion will continue to inspire us and those who worked with him. His contributions to the betterment of Lamu County will forever be cherished,” she said.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mungaro, in his role as Chairman of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani, expressed that “the leadership of Lamu has lost a remarkable soul.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also paid tribute, recalling Ndung’u’s commitment to Lamu County. “His dedication to Lamu County will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and the Lamu community. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Ichung’wah said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro extended his sympathies, acknowledging Ndung’u’s long-term illness. “Our deepest condolences to the people of Lamu and the family of Hon. Raphael Munyua Ndung’u,” Nyoro stated.

About The Author