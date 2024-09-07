Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u died on September 6, 2024.

County News

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Is Dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u has passed away, prompting an outpouring of tributes from national leaders.

His family said he died on Friday after a long illness.

President William Ruto expressed his condolences, calling Ndung’u a progressive leader dedicated to improving the lives of Lamu residents.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u. He was a tireless advocate for the people of Lamu. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire county during this difficult time,” he wrote o X, “Rest in peace.”

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah remembered Ndung’u as a committed and visionary leader.

“His dedication to Lamu County will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and the Lamu community. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Ichung’wah said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also shared his sympathies, noting that Ndung’u had been unwell for some time. “Our deepest condolences to the people of Lamu and the family of Hon Raphael Munyua Ndung’u,” Nyoro stated.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lamu Commissioner Rono dies after battling illness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Lamu County Commissioner Louis Rono has died following an illness. Confirming his demise, Interior Cabinet secretary Kindiki Kithure commended...

March 22, 2024

County News

Ruto vows unrelenting efforts to tackle insecurity in Lamu

The President noted that terrorists were capitalising on divisions to advance their evil agenda. 

December 14, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale urges Lamu leaders to preach peace among communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4-Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on the leaders in the Coast region to take the leading role in advocating...

November 4, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Cruise Vessel MV SH Diana Makes Maiden Call at Lamu Port, the first time after 9 years

The Kenya Ports Authority welcomed the cruise vessel, which carried 57 tourists who were treated to a warm reception at the KPA Lamu Jetty...

November 4, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Eastern Command General Officer visits Lamu’s Baure KDF camp, lauds them for their peace efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – General Officer Commanding the Eastern Command (GOC EastComm) Major General Juma Mwinyikayi on Tuesday visited the Kenya Defence Forces...

October 18, 2023

ANTI-TERROR WAR

LIST: UK citizen, Tanzanians among 35 terrorists linked to Lamu incursions

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the 35 are believed to be connected with the placement of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on various earth...

October 18, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pays tribute to fallen KDF personnel after Lamu helicopter crash

While condoling with the victims’ families, President Ruto lauded KDF personnel who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice while defending Kenya's sovereignty.

September 19, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF launches inquiry into crash of surveillance helicopter in Lamu

While the DoD did not disclose the exact number of casualties, the department expressed its condolences to the families of the military personnel who...

September 19, 2023