Lamu County is being secured against terror attacks: DP Gachagua

LAMU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged that the Government will continue enhancing security in Lamu County to avert terror attacks.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment in beefing up the security in the County, the Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza Administration has brought together every security agency in the County to ensure that residents coexist peacefully and in harmony.

“Lamu County has for a long time been a battleground for terrorists. They have had their time but now and moving forward, it will not be business as usual. They will get it rough because our security agencies are on their case,” he said.

Mr. Gachagua was speaking at Muungano Grounds in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, during the burial service of the late Raphael Munyua, the County’s Deputy Governor.

DP Gachagua emphasised the importance of peace in the resource-rich county, adding that Lamu County can only flourish if only peace and tranquility exists.

“Security is paramount in this county. Lamu is an important county- rich in – resources including the blue economy. We are kindly asking for unity of communities living here. I want to encourage you to continue building cohesion for the purposes of communal unity,” he added.

Responding to the former Lamu County Woman representative Shakilla Mohammed who called for the removal of sniffer dogs at road blocks claiming that they are inconveniencing residents, Mr. Gachagua said it is not possible to do so because the Government will have compromised on security.

“I have heard the request by Ms. Shakilla Abdallah, but I want to inform you that it will not be possible to remove the sniffer dogs on our roads. Let’s give our officers time to ensure that there is safety. Those sniffer dogs are doing a good job to detect explosives,” he insisted.

Mr. Gachagua also commended security officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), for proper coordination during operations and making sure that more attacks are repulsed. He assured them of continuous Government support.

“I want to commend the NGAOs for the peace in the county. Since the last time our President had a meeting with local leaders and the administration of Lamu County, things have worked out in a positive manner. I want to ask you to continue with the good job you are all doing,” he said.

On the issue of dilapidated infrastructure raised by elected leaders from the County, the Deputy President promised the construction of several rural roads including Mpeketoni-Mkunumbi Road which has stalled for a long time.

“The national government will now embark on completing all stalled roads and schools in the county and in the country at large,” he said.

