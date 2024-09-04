Labour CS Mutua Addresses JKIA Workers Amid Privatization Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya — Sep 4: Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua engaged over 1,000 aviation workers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday, addressing mounting concerns over potential privatization plans.

The workers requested the meeting to express their fears about reports that India’s Adani Group might take over JKIA management. The session comes amid growing tension within the aviation sector regarding the proposed public-private partnership (PPP).

Dr. Mutua, acting as a mediator between the Ministry of Transport and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, acknowledged the workers’ concerns about their job security and the lack of clear communication from the government. He assured them that their voices would be heard and emphasized the importance of transparent communication moving forward.

“I understand your concerns, and I will ensure that you receive all necessary information before any decisions are made,” Dr. Mutua stated.

To further address these issues, Dr. Mutua committed to organizing a follow-up meeting with the union leaders and the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport next week. He urged workers to remain patient and avoid drastic actions until all relevant details are clarified.

The session ended with Dr. Mutua reassuring the workers of his ministry’s commitment to safeguarding their rights and employment terms throughout the process.

