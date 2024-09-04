Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua interacts with Kenya Airports Authority staff on September 4, 2024.

Top stories

Labour CS Mutua Addresses JKIA Workers Amid Privatization Concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Sep 4: Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua engaged over 1,000 aviation workers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday, addressing mounting concerns over potential privatization plans.

The workers requested the meeting to express their fears about reports that India’s Adani Group might take over JKIA management. The session comes amid growing tension within the aviation sector regarding the proposed public-private partnership (PPP).

Dr. Mutua, acting as a mediator between the Ministry of Transport and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, acknowledged the workers’ concerns about their job security and the lack of clear communication from the government. He assured them that their voices would be heard and emphasized the importance of transparent communication moving forward.

“I understand your concerns, and I will ensure that you receive all necessary information before any decisions are made,” Dr. Mutua stated.

To further address these issues, Dr. Mutua committed to organizing a follow-up meeting with the union leaders and the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport next week. He urged workers to remain patient and avoid drastic actions until all relevant details are clarified.

The session ended with Dr. Mutua reassuring the workers of his ministry’s commitment to safeguarding their rights and employment terms throughout the process.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health upscales MPOX surveillance at JKIA

Kenya has recorded 4 confirmed cases, and samples from a patient in Garbatulla in Isiolo county are still under scrutiny.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA staff protest govt plan to lease JKIA to Indian firm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff on Monday staged protests over government’s plan to lease out the Jomo Kenyatta...

2 days ago

Aviation

Aviation workers call off strike to review JKIA lease offer

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema announced a 7-day postponement, stating that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) had met one of the union's key demands...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aviation workers to serve strike notice over JKIA leasing concerns

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said the union will present a seven-day strike notice on Monday to oppose the planned public-private deal between JKIA...

August 11, 2024

Top stories

I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell...

July 29, 2024

Aviation

JKIA’s Terminal 1E reopened after Monday’s fire incident

KAA had moved flight operations from Terminal 1E to Terminal 1A for continuity.

March 25, 2024

Aviation

Non-injury fire incident closes Terminal 1E at JKIA

KAA moved all flight operations on the affected Terminal to Terminal 1A for continuity.

March 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Governor Kahiga denies calling for Chirchir’s sacking, says he meant Murkomen

The Governor, in a brief statement released on Wednesday, emphatically denied calling for Chirchir's axing suggesting that his remarks were taken out of context.

December 13, 2023