NATIONAL NEWS

KWS unveils its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan

The plan will help KWS to implement various initiatives to enhance the socio-economic potential of wildlife conservation

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – The Kenya Wildlife Service has unveiled its Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 designed to lay a solid foundation for a new phase of Kenya’s wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation.

In a statement, KWS said that the plan is aiming to amplify Kenya’s wildlife economy while strengthening partnerships between KWS and its stakeholders.

The plan will help KWS to implement various initiatives to enhance the socio-economic potential of wildlife conservation, create employment opportunities, improve livelihoods and boost Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings.

The Plan centered around five goals promising to deliver thriving wildlife populations, building resilient ecosystems rich in biodiversity, enhancing community and stakeholder participation, expanding Kenya’s wildlife economy and establishing a robust and high- performing organization.

“The Plan incorporates adaptive management practices that will lead to proactive responses to challenges such as habitat degradation, human-wildlife conflict and illegal wildlife trade,” read the statement.

The he Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano during the launch said, expanding wildlife economy is crucial in reducing inequalities, enhancing food security and supporting local economies, particularly in rural areas.

She points out that the goal would be achieved through promotion of consumptive wildlife- based enterprises, strengthening of marine reserve management, developing and diversifying tourism products and improving tourism facility management among other crucial initiatives.

“The plan will enhance the management of human-wildlife coexistence, promote equitable sharing of conservation benefits and implement science-driven approaches to increase wildlife populations and safeguard critical ecosystems,” she said.

The CS reaffirmed government’s commitment to harness Kenya’s natural heritage for sustainable development while ensuring that the benefits of conservation are equitably shared among all stakeholders.

She said that the Strategic Plan will provide a platform for reducing biodiversity loss, improving community engagement and ensuring that all Kenyans access the benefits of wildlife conservation.

