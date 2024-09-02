KUPPET Calls Off Teachers’ Strike After Agreement with TSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called off the teachers’ strike after reaching an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The strike, which had entered its second week on Monday, had led to some schools sending students back home.

The decision to end the strike was made on Monday evening after TSC assured that no teacher would face any repercussions for participating in the strike. KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori announced that the remaining issues would be addressed during the suspension of the strike.

“From the union side, we are suspending the strike and asking all our teachers to return to class while we work on the speedy resolution of the outstanding matters, as agreed upon with the commission,” Misori stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission Nancy Macharia said in a statement late Monday that an agreement had been reached with the union to call off the strike.

