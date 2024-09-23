KQ lost at least Sh80mn during Adani JKIA demonstrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Kenya Airways(KQ) lost at least Sh 80 Million during recent demonstrations against the government’s deal with Adani Company over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)takeover.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Allan Kilavuka on Monday revealed that the flight disruptions witnessed during the strike led to the airline suffering huge losses.

Kilavuka stated the Airline was forced to pay for compensation as well as handling travelers flights rebooking as some flights were delayed as a result of the strike.

“Strikes are very bad for us. If you look at the cost of time, rebooking, paying compensations we estimated at least Sh80 million cost for that one-day disruption,” he revealed.

On September 11 2024 thousands of passengers were left stranded after aviation workers at three major airports downed tools over the government’s plan to lease the airport to the Indian Based Company Adani.

The Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (KAWU) staff’s protests affected operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret International Airport, disrupting both domestic and international flights.

The Union workers on strike expressed concerns about job losses should Adani Group take over JKIA operations.

The government however recently clarified that its agreement with Adani will only cover the aeronautical and commercial development of the JKIA.

Before the Senate Roads, Housing, and Transportation Committee transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir assured that the Adani Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) which is yet to be finalized will not affect other airports and airstrips across the country but only the National Major Asset.

“The Adani Privately Initiated Proposal is only confined to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is further confined to other aeronautical and commercial development,” he revealed.

Chirchir stated that the Ministry commenced public participation exercise in order to gather Kenyans and stakeholder’s views regarding JKIA take over decision by the Indian Firm.

