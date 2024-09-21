KNUT promises better CBA as it readies to negotiate 2025-2029 cycle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has assured its members of a better 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as they set out to engage the government.

KNUT Secretary-General Collins Oyuu says they have engaged technocrats to draft a new CBA, which he says has the interest of teachers at heart.

Oyuu insisted the union will emphasisve on a monetary CBA.

“For the record, KNUT did not go on strike, we only withdrew a strike notice, so we still stand firm as a strong Union,” he said.

He noted that matters affecting teachers’ remain the union’s priority, thus the push for a new CBA.

“We must fast track the content of this CBA and we are using technocrats, serious consultants, who have come up with serious matters affecting our teachers,” he told the press in Kisumu on Friday.

Teacher-driven CBA

Oyuu highlited career progression guidelines as a key agenda.

He said many teachers have stagnated in one job group for years, a situation he termed unlawful.

“We must deal with the career progression guidelines and put our foot forward for a proper CBA,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking after a meeting with Nyanza Regional KNUT Council, Oyuu said the union was monitoring the implementation of the 2021/2024 CBA.

“A strike is the last weapon, the last bullet in our gun, that is why we did not go to the streets,” he said.

He said the CBA will take the input of teachers from across the country that the union presented to the consultants to birth a CBA document.

“We now expect the Teachers Service Commission to give a counter offer, which will be placed on the table to negotiate a new CBA 2025/2029,” he said.

About The Author