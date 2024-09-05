KNEC moves to personalize KCSE papers in a bid to curb cheating

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will include details of individual candidates in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) papers as part of enhanced measures to curb cheating.

Each paper will feature the name, index number and school with respect to the candidate it is intended for.

As a result, unlike in the past, KNEC will no avail extra question papers. Photocopying of question papers remains prohibited.

KNEC CEO David Njengere said personalization will cure impersonation, an examination malpractice whose prevalence remains a concern.

Njengere added that the personalization will help track individuals involved in cheating rather than penalizing entire schools or examination centres.

“At the end of each paper, the part containing the candidates’ details will [be] torn off and packed separately to guard against the examiners identifying the candidates during marking,” said Njengere.

The personalization will also disallow candidates to sit for subjects they did not register for, unlike in the past when KNEC allowed this in what it called “under-protest” candidates.

Personal resposibility

This will also prevent unregistered candidates from sitting for the exams because KNEC will have no exta question papers.

“What we are saying is that we shall personalize the examination papers so that each candidate will have their details already printed. This means that in case of malpractices, we shall ask the candidate why they allowed their paper to be used by someone else,” said Njengere.

Njengere said that private candidates will sit for theory papers at the county headquarters unlike in the past when they sat for exams at the sub-counties.

The CEO also said that they have added 41 additional containers in exam collection centers to enhance double collection capacity and stem early exposure.

He also explained that KNEC will pack examination papers in separate cartons for morning and afternoon sessions, with the afternoon papers remaining sealed during the initial collection.

The practice of collecting papers twice daily, introduced in 2023, aims to prevent any premature access to the exams.

KCSE will commence on October 22 and conclude on November 22 while the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will begin on October 28 and end on November 20.

The Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) examinations are slated for between October 28 and October 31, 2024.

A total of 965,501 candidates have registered for the KCSE examination recording a 6.89 per cent increase in candidature comparing to the 903,264 candidates who sat the examination in 2023.

Similarly, a total of 1,313,913 candidates have registered for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), recording a 2.38 per cent increase from the 1,283,339 candidates presented in 2023.

As such, KNEC will be administering National examination and assessments to a total of 2,279,397 candidates countrywide.

